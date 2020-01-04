advertisement

SOMERVILLE – The first of thousands of residents and holidaymakers stranded on a beach in southeastern Australia landed near Melbourne on Saturday morning after a 20-hour boat ride, relieved to escape the terrible smoke and fire.

They were rescued by Mallacoota, where 4,000 people fled into the waters on New Year’s Eve as fires rumbled across the city in one of the worst affected communities by fires burning in three states in southern Australia.

Extensive fires have killed 21 people so far since September and destroyed more than 5 million hectares (13 million hectares) of land.

“For someone who’s never been on fire, it’s very, very scary. I’m really happy to be here,” said Emily Wellington, a 16-year-old from Melbourne who had gone to Mallacoota for a two-week vacation with friends. of the family.

She and two other 16-year-olds were among the first 58 evacuated after having asthma.

“They wanted us to go outside so we didn’t get sick,” Wellington said.

They spoke to reporters outside a relief center about 65 kilometers (40 miles) southeast of Melbourne shortly after they boarded the Navy’s MV Sycamore ship in Hastings, with young children and their parents, seniors and even some pet dogs .

A much larger ship, carrying about 1,000 people, will arrive on Saturday afternoon, with buses dressed to evacuate by ferry to Melbourne’s local recreation center and convention center.

“We never had to deal with anything like this in our shire history,” Mornington Shire Peninsula Mayor Sam Hearn told reporters outside the Somerville Recreation Center which had become a relief center.

One of the teens on the first boat, Darcy Brown, lost her family home in Mallacoota, to which they had just moved in a month earlier.

“It was so devastating to see. The whole tin is flat on the ground. Some of the bricks are still standing,” Brown told reporters.

She said fires suddenly hit the city.

“Very scary. It was so dusty, smoky. The sky was red for a minute, then completely black the next,” she said.

Quiet and strange on Saturday, the girls said they had slept and ate well in the Navy boat.

“It was so comfortable on the boat,” Wellington said.

Her friend Tahnee Meehan told Reuters her parents had been staying at Mallacoota, waiting to board her father’s truck when the road was out of town, as he needed the truck for his job as an electrician.

Authorities have said it may take weeks to reopen the road.

Upon returning to Melbourne, the girls were eagerly awaiting a shower and having their clothes lit by smoke.

What would they do before?

“Embrace my parents, definitely,” Wellington said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kikm Coghill)

