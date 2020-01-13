advertisement

It wasn’t long ago that we thought telephones with 8 GB of RAM, or as much memory as a decent laptop, were too much. We knew little that the jump to 12 GB RAM would be almost immediate. And 2019 might bring us the first phone with 16 GB of memory. No, it is not the Galaxy S20 Ultra that will soon be the most powerful Galaxy S phone ever made – and the most expensive Galaxy S20 version. It is actually a gaming phone.

Android makers are putting more and more RAM into their phones. Not surprisingly, this did not help them overcome the speed of the iPhone in benchmarks and most real-life tests, but some were able to optimize their devices to deliver great performance nonetheless. More memory can improve multitasking, because more apps can remain active at the same time. The iPhone can meanwhile remove apps from RAM to make room for the new one.

A benchmark test showed that the Galaxy S20 comes with 12 GB of RAM, and a leaker said that 12 GB is the basic memory for all three Galaxy S20 versions. Do we really need that much RAM on a phone? The answer to that question is unclear. What we do know about Samsung is that last summer the production of 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM started, with the new memory with the world’s first 12 GB LPDDR5 packages built for phones that are even faster than the LPDDR4X RAM that was used in previous handsets.

Faster RAM could come in handy with multitasking, 5G and artificial intelligence, but also with increasingly sophisticated video cameras. And the new Samsung phones come with amplified cameras that use their own AI when computational photography can serve the needs of a photographer.

That brings us to the Black Shark 3, the newest game device from Xiaomi. A leaker already found a reference to the handset (via Mashable India) and speculated that this could be the first phone with 16 GB of RAM. However, it is unclear which supplier will produce the 16 GB RAM modules that would fit in the phone.

Thanks to the arrival of Intel’s 10th-generation Core chips, many new laptops will be delivered with 16 GB of RAM on board, which should be more than enough for everyday computing. Putting so much RAM in a smartphone seems unfounded. Gaming smartphones are a marketing gimmick. They sound like much better phones on paper, but in practice they are fairly similar to other Android flagships that exist in terms of performance. It is something that Android device manufacturers came up with a few years ago, and they keep making it.

In other words, there are no games made specifically for gaming phones. The most intensive mobile games, just as well on the latest Galaxy S, Pixel or iPhone. By the way, the iPhone 11 models often run games faster with their 4 GB RAM than a device that contains three or four times as much RAM.

These gaming phones deserve some recognition for pushing specifications to the limit. We may not need 12 GB or 16 GB RAM, but gaming phones also come with displays with a high refresh rate and lots of built-in storage. Standard Android flagships nowadays also have much more storage space and screens with a high refresh rate are the most popular new feature in the industry. Like some of their counterparts for gaming phones, new flagships also have better cooling and faster battery charging.

With all this in mind, we probably won’t get a good explanation for phones with 16 GB RAM. But if this rumor is true, Xiaomi will soon brag that it was the first in the industry to get it done.

Image source: Samsung

