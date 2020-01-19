advertisement

A few days ago, Paul Parker was a volunteer firefighter in Nelligen, a small village on the coast of New South Wales, Australia, a region devastated by the bush fires that are sweeping across the country. A week ago, Parker defended homes in his community against a spreading blaze. The sky was burnt red and orange, he said. Embers were everywhere. The flames reached a height of forty feet. “I fought a few bush fires during my time, but nothing like it,” Parker told me. “This is the worst I have ever experienced.”

As Parker ran from one fire to the next, on the verge of exhaustion, he encountered a local television crew and burst into rage. In the video the crew shot, Parker is seen leaning out of a fire truck, giving a sarcastic boost and throwing a barrage of explosives at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. “Tell the Prime Minister to go get fucked, from Nelligen,” shouts Parker. He then challenges Morrison to meet him face to face. “I lost seven houses in Nelligan. I’m not going to lose anymore, ”he says. “Tell the P.M. come to meet me.” Paul Parker, in Nelligan. See you every day, buddy. The video instantly transformed Parker into a popular hero.

In the Parker community and elsewhere, the crisis sparked intense anger at Morrison, who was on vacation in Hawaii when two firefighters died in December. Morrison returned to Australia, but his response to the wildfires was widely condemned as slow and ineffective. Since September, millions of acres of land have been burned, thousands of people have lost their homes and businesses, and at least 28 have died. Morrison’s history of skepticism about climate change and the government’s inaction record have infuriated Australians who understand that record heat and drought, symptomatic of a warming planet, are fueling the crisis. On Sunday, Morrison announced an investigation into the country’s reaction to the fires, nodding to the role of climate change but not supporting policies to reduce the use of fossil fuels or promote renewable energy.

Parker spoke to me twice over the phone from Australia about the catastrophic fires and how he and others in Nelligen reacted. His story, which begins on New Year’s Eve, has been edited and condensed.

“We knew the fire was coming. By late afternoon, we could see the glow coming out of the mountains to the southwest, and we knew. Around ten o’clock we went to bed and around ten thirty we got up again. He was coming through the trees, and we stayed awake until he touched us, around half past one in the morning. The fire had crowned, which means that it was on the ground and in the treetops. It was just a huge wall of flame. I tried to tame it with buckets of water and rolling over the flames. It was horrible. The absolute intensity of it.

“As soon as I knew my house was relatively safe, I connected with a few other members of the brigade in one of the local fire trucks from Nelligen. Trying to survive was the main problem and trying to save as many properties as possible. It was horrible. Some people were at home, trying to defend their homes with rakes and shovels and garden hoses. Some houses we could save, others we couldn’t, and there was not much we could do on each property before we had to move out and help the others. We lost seven or eight properties in Nelligen.

“Most of the population was by the river. They just took refuge and regrouped for comfort, I guess. They were there all day on New Years Day, and most people were at the water’s edge on January 2 as well. I stayed where the fire was active. I probably worked thirty-six hours. I slept for a few hours and then came back. The fire started every day.

“On January 4, there was a huge outbreak and three houses on the east side of the river were hit by major shots. Myself and another volunteer went up and down as best we could. The flames were massive. We could hardly breathe, because when the buildings go up, there are a lot of toxic materials, plastics, rubber and mattresses. A few residents were trying to defend their own homes, but at one point we had to get them out. They were totally exhausted. It was the middle of the day, but the smoke was so thick that you would have thought it was at night – that’s how dark the sky was. We got air support from large helicopters dropping water bombs, and we managed to save the three houses.

“Then the wind changed, so the flames were fully involved on the other side of the road, and we had to drive the truck across the fire front to get us out. We were driving to prevent the fire from entering the village, and we saw a TV crew on one of the access roads. It was just a boiling point for me. I said, “Are you from the media? Tell the Prime Minister to go get fucked, from Nelligen. . . . We really like doing this shit. “

“A few weeks earlier, the Prime Minister said that members of rural firefighters enjoy going out and fighting fires. He just doesn’t understand what it is. We don’t like fighting bush fires and saving people’s homes. We do it because we have to. He doesn’t understand what real people in Australia are going through. And he doesn’t care anyway. No real man would ever have left the country while his country was in turmoil.

“Another part is that our government has been crippled by harm reduction burns. It’s too political, what rural firefighters can do. If risk reduction burns had been done in the past two years, the fuel loads in our forests would not have been as high and the fires would not have been as severe.

“Climate change is also a reality. It is not something that can be resolved overnight, and the government has to take a stand at some point. Scott Morrison doesn’t even believe in climate change. I don’t think he even considers that we are going through climate change. I don’t know the answers. I am not a scientist. I do not know how society as a whole will reduce emissions. We cannot just deactivate fossil fuels because if we do, we will be going back to the time of the cavemen. These problems are complex – I understand that. But something must be done now, for our future generation, otherwise there will be no future.

“Today, the 13th, is the first day I return to work. Right now, I’m working for an air conditioning company. Basically, from New Years Eve to today, I didn’t stop. I have defended houses and in the meantime, I work on my own property. We had no water and the house was covered with black ash and soot. I had to wash it, so when we had rain, the soot did not contaminate it. I was also trying to run the generators, get electricity, refrigerate. Basically, I was just trying to restore the services we need to live.

