Photograph of the Calgary Fire Department file.

Mike Drew / Postmedia

Flames destroyed the exterior of a home southeast of Calgary on Saturday.

At about 3 p.m., fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire at Cranberry Cove S.E. in the Cranston community. Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted with intense smoke and flames in front of a two-story residence.

The outside of the home faced most of the damage and no injuries were reported, according to firefighters.

The Calgary Fire Department and a fire investigator are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The service is reminding all Calgarians that smoking alarms and carbon monoxide can help save lives. They said installing, maintaining and regularly testing the home alarm is essential.

