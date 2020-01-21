advertisement

Almost all Love Islanders look like they were built in a laboratory, but no, they all came from somewhere and they weren’t always really really ridiculous. Okay, they were still beautiful but much more everyday.

‘The Sun’ dug up some old photos of ‘Love Island’ candidate Finn Tapp before he entered the lab, and you wouldn’t recognize him.

Look, he’s here now, as a ZOMBY honest to God.

Photos via harrysimisterr / Instagram

A close-up of Zombie Finn.

The 20-year-old Milton Keynes player looks completely different and clearly gave up his zombie ways soon after to become the Finn we all know and … well, kind of like – it’s the first days.

Finn arrived last week as one of the first bombs and is currently associated with Paige on “Love Island”. The pair seem to be getting away with it though who knows what to think now that the Rebecca bomb has arrived in the villa.

‘Love Island’ continues tonight on Virgin Media One at 9 p.m.

