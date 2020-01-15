advertisement

Fine Gael’s first campaign day began with a catastrophe that seemed inevitable under the conditions that came with Ireland in her care.

Before an election was scheduled, homelessness should be a major problem for the Fine Gael government seeking re-election. The same day the election was announced, a homeless man suffered “life-changing” injuries.

The man who had been in a tent on the banks of the Grand Canal was (and I will borrow a press officer to explain) “moved” by an “industrial vehicle”. The consequence of this “movement” was that the man underwent severe surgery at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Gardaí’s official statement said that the measure was taken to “clean up the canal path”. It is a particularly bad story and not one that should be copied quickly. People, as uncomfortable as we are, are nothing to be cleaned up.

Similarly, the City Council of Dublin said that Waterways Ireland only “dismantles tents that are placed in a precarious and dangerous place”. Well thank god they were taken to a safer place! Someone could have been hurt.

Or they meant that the tents were in a precarious and dangerous place for the public. This makes all the more sense as A & Es overflows the country with people who have been mercilessly attacked by roaming ribbons made of feeling tents and sleeping bags.

More than 24 hours later, a single Garda van monitored the scene in which the man was injured. Caution tape fluttered and twisted and a violent wind blew down the traffic cones that held it up. Meters above the room where the man had been picked up like a garbage bag by the industrial vehicle, two posters by the Minister of Housing, Eoghan Murphy, were attached to a zippered lamppost.

Later, today, Murphy went to Twitter to express his grief over the man’s injury and to find that his posters had been removed. Don’t thank me, I’m not a hero, I’m just doing my job.

If anything, removing the posters feels like an admission of guilt. Why should he turn them off unless he knows how we know and the dogs on the street who run away from the industrial vehicles know that homelessness has become such a major crisis?

“People now feel safer sleeping in tents on the street than in hostel-style facilities.”

ICHH said that a homeless person suffered life-changing injuries after the authorities “enforced” eviction notices on people sleeping in tents next to the Grand Canal. Pic.twitter.com/mqkmPGRSTC

– JOE.ie (@JOEdotie) January 15, 2020

A bouquet of flowers is glued to a tree just outside the cordoned off area. Two meters further there is a black trash can with the inscription “FASCISM” on the side, on which a white lettering is attached. If it were a political cartoon, it would be on the nose too.

And yet we are here in today’s Dublin – where those who land on the street cannot even sleep deeply and firmly in a tent because they fear it will get into a dump truck in broad daylight.

While I was in the area, several constituents stopped to ask what had happened. One even noticed that he had known the tent for months and assumed that there was no one inside.

Not to be too precise, this is one of the healthiest neighborhoods in Ireland. On the famous Grand Canal, rushes and reeds glow in gold in the low January sun. Swans swim. The yuppies go up and down the canal for lunch every day. Wilton Terrace is a two-minute walk from LinkedIn offices (worth $ 26.2 billion), a four-minute walk from Amazon Ireland (owned by the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos), and a nine-minute walk from Chinese technology giant removed Huawei ($ 26 billion).

This is the last constituency from which Murphy has returned with the highest proportion of preferred votes among all candidates in the region. Times have changed since then, but will it matter to Murphy or Fine Gael when election day comes?

When Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wooed Cavan today, he found that the injured had been offered housing by the state in the past and would be re-accommodated in the future, and asked the mayor to comment.

Varadkar’s argument is simple and has been regularly addressed by homeless and homeless activists who have made it clear that they often do not feel safe in hostel-style shelters.

Speaking to JOE today, Inner City Helping Homeless city councilor Anthony Flynn said that people “feel safer when sleeping in tents,” and we’ve all seen for ourselves how safe it is.

Not that Leo seems too worried about all this mind. He also jumped into an industrial vehicle to take a photo, ironically damn it.

Day 1 and we are in the Combilift in Monaghan to talk about #Brexit. The Brexit is not yet over, we are only at halftime. Next, we need to negotiate a new trade agreement to protect our jobs and our economy. Our team has the experience, success story and relationships to deliver this deal #LookForward pic.twitter.com/LC0UIbYo7w

– Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar), January 15, 2020

How’s that for irony? For 12 hours today, a poster of the smiling face of the Minister for Housing hung directly over the scene in which a homeless person had previously been carelessly rubbed up. Excuse me, I cleaned up the operation for life-changing injuries.

The same Minister of Housing has survived two censures of custody in his capacity. In a little over three weeks, he and his party will go before people.

When the first day is over, she will pursue her legacy to the finish line.

