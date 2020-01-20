advertisement

Senator Colm Burke had a brick thrown through the window of his constituency office in Cork on Sunday evening, the politician said.

Fine Gael’s general election candidate for Cork North-Central constituency returned to his office in Blackpool on Sunday evening and found that two window panes had been broken in with bricks.

He added that the incident occurred after hundreds of his election posters were removed without his permission.

In a post on Twitter, the senator said: “In my office in Blackpool, bricks shot through the window tonight. It was a difficult day with over 250 posters that were removed and illegally removed. “

Mr. Burke added that despite the vandalism, he would continue his campaign.

“No candidate or his staff should face this, but my campaign and I are not being intimidated or deterred,” he said.

Mr. Burke is the Seanad spokesman for the Party for Health and was a member of the European Parliament for Ireland-South constituency from 2007 to 2009.

