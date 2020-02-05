advertisement

The Grammys may attract international stars and legends from the music industry, but some of the greatest stars of music continue to make waves on our own ground. Australia has long spawned some of the greatest stars in music, from INXS ‘legendary rock anthems to Kylie Minogue, who has become a household name and gay icon. Our nation continues to be an exceptional musical talent. And when it comes to recognizing such success, the Australian Music Prize tries to do just that.

The Australian Music Prize, which has been awarded for the fifteenth time, wants to demonstrate the diverse talent of the Australian music scene and select the best albums of the year by talent rather than success in the mainstream. At a time when radio plays and YouTube views are becoming increasingly popular and successful, the Australian Music Award plays an incredibly important role. As any fan of the selected nominees can confirm, these artists often feel that they are underestimated or do not receive the recognition they deserve from the international audience. As a result, the AMP winner will receive a cash prize of $ 30,000, which is associated with his globally recognized, prestigious AMP winner title.

There’s no denying that those on the list deserve nominations. But how industry experts managed to limit the list of 107 nominated albums to a final selection of only nine is a mystery to us. Notable nominations include Methyl Ethel’s third album Triage, while famous artist Nick Cave and his band The Bad Seeds also received a nomination for their album Ghosteen. As fans will remember, this is the first album that Cave has fully written and recorded since the death of his teenage son Arthur, who tragically died in 2015. while the artist navigates through grief in all its stages and manifestations.

Julia Jacklin was also nominated for her beautifully expressive album Crushing. With her angelic, yet strong vocals, Jacklin articulates her journey through heartbreak and the process of regaining her identity with great honesty that follows this time. Tracks such as “Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You” and “Head Alone” were an instant hit for fans, as Jacklin’s authenticity in songwriting allows her own experiences to be mapped onto the lives of the listeners.

Here are the finalists of the Australian Music Prize for 2019:

Ainslie Wills – All you have is everything you need

Amyl and the Sniffers – Amyl and the Snoopers

Expropriated – the war path never ended

Julia Jacklin – Crushing

Methyl Ethel – Triage

Nick Cave & the Evil Seeds – Ghosteen

Sampa the Great – The Return

Sleep D – rebel power

Thelma Plum – Better in Blak

The Australian Music Award 2019 winner will be announced in March.

