For years there have been many questions on Arrow as to whether John Diggle could one day become John Stewart or not. In fact, there was an explicit reference to Green Lantern at the Elseworlds crossover event! There is still a lot of excitement when David Ramsey plays a version of the character, whether it happens or not.

While we can’t say exactly what some of the Green Lantern teasing will look like before Arrow ends, we can absolutely say that some of them are coming. For more news, please read some of Ramsey’s statements in a new TVLine interview:

“Without a doubt. You will definitely get your answers. And well deserved answers. We have been talking about it for years and I think everyone will be very happy at the end of the series.”

In addition to Arrow, we already know that there is a Green Lantern Corps series on HBO Max, in which executive producer Greg Berlanti is also involved. Regardless of whether Ramsey is involved or not, he seems to be well aware of his existence and some plans. Here are some of his comments on the website:

“I talked to Greg about it and they have a great plan. It sounds fantastic … people want to experience this universe and this military corpus live and I am among the people who are so excited.

Is it possible that Ramsey could actually play a role in the new show? We would like to see it, but there are not many answers to it at the moment. We know that there will be a number of people who only want him to have his story around the character – even if he has never played Green Lantern. (Remember – there were a lot of people who wanted Justin Hartley to be the green arrow because it plays a role in Smallville.)

Either way, we’ll get more answers on this topic in a week.

