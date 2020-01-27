advertisement

LOS ANGELES – The first moment made me nostalgic. Now I just have to cry.

Just 10 days ago, I visited Kobe Bryant’s office to learn more about how he grew from his NBA career to running a storytelling production company (Granity) and a training center (Mamba Sports Academy). Just three days ago, Bryant and I exchanged messages about the published stories and wished each other all the best.

Who would have thought that this would be Bryant’s last session interview? Who would have thought that the last time I’d heard anything from him? I was struggling to accept this reality when Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning on their way to an AAU basketball game. Bryant’s surviving family with his wife Vanessa and three other daughters (17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka and the newborn Capri). So did the past and present Lakers, who either honored or at least respected him. So did the countless Lakers fans who cheered him on.

So my opinion of Bryant’s tragic death at age 41 is neither unique nor significant. Sure, I enjoyed his give and take. I respected that he mainly judged those in my job by the quality of our questions and work ethic. And I guess he tested a reporter’s willingness to face difficult questions because he usually showed more respect to those who did.

But there will be much more important honors from Bryant’s family, the Lakers and his high school Alma Mater (Lower Merion). What they think is far more important than a sports journalist who reported Bryant as a Lakers blogger for the Los Angeles Times (2010-2012) and a Lakers beatwriter for the Los Angeles Daily News (2012-17).

Nevertheless, I call my last interview with Bryant because it gave an insight into his current way of thinking. Bryant seemed incredibly happy with his NBA career. He also seemed motivated to make his second act just as memorable. And that makes his unexpected death even more tragic. Bryant not only had so much more to live from in his life. He had so much more to give in his life.

“You have to do what you love,” said Bryant. “I like to tell stories. I love to inspire children or provide them with tools to help them. “

As a result, Bryant didn’t seem to be as used up as it used to be in the NBA world.

Bryant often considered every season that didn’t end in a championship parade a failure. Still, he sounded safe for the regular season with his five NBA rings, his two final MVPs, and his one MVP. Bryant aspired to be the best player in the NBA and never resigned from the competition. Still, Bryant LeBron sounded incredibly friendly to James before finally overtaking him for third place on the NBA list of all time. He thought it was “youthful” to think differently.

Instead, Bryant seemed to be more obsessed with other awards. He admitted that it meant more to him that he won an Oscar, a Sports Emmy and an Annie Award for his short film “Dear Basketball” than anything he did on the hardwood. Bryant was encouraged that his production company would release their fourth sports fantasy book on March 31, that his punkcast “Punies” is slated for season three and that he was in his “Details” series about ESPN +, which is more focused on X and O, total freedom and less on hot takes.

Bryant did not consider these benchmarks to be milestones. He considered them pit stops. Just as it took some time for Bryant to blossom in the NBA in the early years, he seemed to be thinking about his latest profession from the same perspective.

“Our challenge now is to convert books into films, movies and series, some of which are animated, others live,” said Bryant. “So it’s about how to do this while understanding that intellectual property ownership is absolutely necessary. So that’s our challenge. Planning the trip is fun, but it’s also extremely frustrating because things don’t move as quickly as you want them to. But that’s ok.”

Tragically, Bryant won’t have a chance to figure out how to patiently deal with these projects, as he did during his NBA career. Tragically, Bryant won’t have a chance to show that he can stay connected to the game as he distances himself.

Bryant claimed that he had no relationship with the Lakers. But Bryant would still have loved to speak informally to Lakers control owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka, and other players. Bryant didn’t want to take part in every Lakers game. But he would have loved sitting at the yard with Gianna during the possible Lakers championship run since winning one against the hated Boston Celtics in 2010. Bryant might feel comfortable with his NBA legacy. He wanted to give his speech in the Hall of Fame. Bryant seemed more apathetic about the NBA boxing scores. He wanted to help the NBA players informally and in his training facility.

Bryant has done all of these things in the past four years by mastering two potentially conflicting philosophies. He followed a disciplined routine that often resulted in him coming to his office at 7 a.m. He also remained flexible about his itinerary so that he could train Gianna and enjoy the free time he rarely had as an NBA player.

“It was great, man,” said Bryant. “I had the opportunity to spend so much time with my family and largely control my own schedule.”

This partially explained why Bryant often used a helicopter. He traveled to practice and play to save time and legs. Tragically, this is the vehicle that has made its schedule far too short. Even if Kobe Bryant accomplished so much on Earth, I wonder what could have been if he had stayed here longer.

Bryant seemed to have all the answers in his last sitting interview, and I felt inspired. Almost 10 days later, this interview makes me sad.

