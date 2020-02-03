advertisement

By LISA MASCARO and ERIC TUCKER

WASHINGTON – The final arguments in impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday unfold one last chance for both history and efforts to influence voting, to influence public opinion and set the record before his expected acquittal in the Republican Senate ,

House Democratic prosecutors relied on history, founding fathers, and common sense to urge the senators – and the Americans – to see that Trump’s actions are not isolated, but part of a pattern of behavior that enables him to cheat “the 2020 election.

“What messages does that send? Rep asked Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. He appealed to the senators to be aware that the senate “will correct the president’s wrongdoing” without passing a verdict.

Senators acknowledge that House Democratic managers have essentially proven that Trump has abused power and hindered Congress by using U.S. military aid to get Ukraine to take action against political rival Joe Biden, who To thwart 2020 elections.

The main Republicans, however, have decided that the President’s actions against Ukraine will not result in a criminal offense that justifies the dramatic political upheaval of the conviction and impeachment. His acquittal on Wednesday’s vote is anything but certain.

All that’s left when the Senate opened the final clashes for four hours is that the Americans decide what to think as the third impeachment process against the President in the country’s history comes to an end. Democrats argue “real affairs” while Trump’s GOP allies claim it is time to end the partisan process.

The property managers opened with a request from Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., A freshman who told the chamber, “We can’t and shouldn’t use our common sense at the door.”

The former Army Ranger appealed to the founding fathers and even Republican Barry Goldwater from the impeachment process of the Nixon era to clarify: “In America, nobody is above the law, not even the elected President of the United States. I would say – especially the elected presidents of the United States. “

Deputy Val Demings, a former police chief, argued that the president is not acting like someone who is innocent. She warned he would try to “cheat” again before 2020.

“Innocent people don’t try to hide every document and every witness, especially not those who would clear them up,” she told the senators. “This is what the guilty do.”

Trump’s team will have their own chance to close the arguments later on Monday, and the president himself has already posted his views on Twitter, where, as he often does, he has condemned the whole thing as “fraud.”

The Senate process has a far-reaching political background as voters in Iowa on Monday select the Democratic presidential candidates for the early vote and Trump is ready to deliver his speech on the state of the Union in his own victory round before Congress on Tuesday.

The trial lasted almost two weeks and reached a crucial moment last Friday when the senators voted against the calling of witnesses and documents. Key Republicans said they had heard enough. It is the first impeachment process in the country’s more than 200-year history without witnesses.

Even recent revelations from John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, whose forthcoming book reveals his first-hand account of Trump’s order to investigate, have not convinced the senators that more testimony is needed.

Bolton said he would appear if he received a subpoena, but GOP senators said the house should have issued the subpoena and the Senate did not want to extend the process.

The prosecutor relied on a 28,000-page report that had been written over a three-month period in the democratically controlled house. It contained public and private statements from 17 witnesses, many current and former ambassadors, and national security officials who were close to the shops in Ukraine.

