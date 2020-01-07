advertisement

The UHD Alliance caused a sensation at CES in Las Vegas and announced that Samsung, Panasonic and other companies will offer the “Filmmaker Mode” option.

Hollywood’s fight against motion smoothing got a big boost this week at CES in Las Vegas, where the UHD Alliance unveiled new information about the new television situation in Filmmaker mode. In August of last year, it was announced that the UHDA had worked with major directors such as Christopher Nolan, Paul Thomas Anderson, Patty Jenkins, Ryan Coogler, Martin Scorsese and Rian Johnson to introduce a new TV setting that “portrayed images as preserved The filmmakers had plans for color, contrast, aspect ratio and frame rates. “Many of these directors have been working with the UHDA since September 2018 to find a solution against motion smoothing.

UHDA confirmed at CES that Samsung, Philips / TP Vision and Kaleidescape together with LG, Panasonic and Vizio will offer television products with the Filmmaker Mode setting in 2020. LG will integrate Filmmaker mode in all new 4K and 8K televisions this year. Panasonic’s 2020 OLED televisions also include TV settings. UHDA announced at CES that Filmmaker Mode has the support of the Directors Guild of America, the International Cinematographers Guild, the American Society of Cinematographers and the Martin Scorseses Film Foundation.

advertisement

connected

connected

“What is special about Filmmaker Mode is that it is a clear expression of what the film should look like when it was created,” said Rian Johnson in a statement when the shot was first announced.

“Modern televisions have exceptional technical capabilities and it is important that we use these new technologies to ensure that the home viewer does our work as closely as possible to our original creative intentions,” added Christopher Nolan. “By working with television manufacturers, Filmmaker Mode summarizes filmmakers’ input into simple principles to take into account frame rate, aspect ratio, color, and contrast, as well as encoding in the actual media, so that TVs can read and display them appropriately.”

The President of the American Society of Cinematographers, Kees van Oostrum, said at CES: “Filmmaking is a true art form, and the filmmaker mode allows artworks to be enjoyed not only in the theater but also at home according to the artist’s ideas can be. “

The CES will continue until Friday in Las Vegas. Filmmaker mode setting will be available for TV products later this year.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement