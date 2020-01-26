advertisement

Well, it’s another year and another delayed release date for ‘Uncharted’.

Where to start? So the adaptation of the video game was first announced in 2008 – it’s true, 2008 – by Avi Arad, one of the brains behind Marvel Studios before Disney bought it. In 2010, David O. Russell was hired to direct the film, with Mark Wahlberg scheduled to play Nathan Drake.

Of course, that never happened and the director of ‘Limitless’, Neil Burger, was recruited to try again. It didn’t go anywhere, and he quickly gave up and was replaced by Seth Rogen for maybe five minutes, before making it out as well.

In 2016, eight years after its first announcement, Joe Carnahan and Shawn Levy of “Stranger Things” were tied to write and direct “Uncharted”. They left shortly after, Tom Holland then being hired to play Nathan Drake while Mark Wahlberg had aged out of the role.

advertisement

Dan Trachtenberg arrived, who directed ’10 Cloverfield Lane ‘and began directing a short film based on the puzzle video game’ Portal ‘. He left after a short while and was then replaced by Bumblebee director Travis Knight in December 2019.

Well, Travis Knight is gone soon, citing scheduling conflicts and that brings us to the moment when Sony has pushed the release date of “ Uncharted ” to 2021 as they try to convince another director trying. Currently, “Zombieland” director Ruben Fleischer is at the top of the list to replace Travis Knight according to Deadline, but at this point, who cares?

The point is, no one is really asking for this adaptation, and not only that, the last game was released about four years ago. That doesn’t mean for a second that it could be good, but really, who is pushing for it? Are there not enough franchises? Do we really need this one?

More specifically, what is the probability that it will be good? The chances that video game adaptations will be half decent are terrible, so why take the risk? Why bother when you can literally do something else?

.

advertisement