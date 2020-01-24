advertisement

Sundance: Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman and Eli Despres used the strange random principle for their first film, their second faces a world in which everything is inevitably connected.

Towards the end of Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman and Eli Despres’s “The Fight”, one of the central themes of the documentary, ACLU Vice Director Lee Learned, is preparing for a quick hit on the NBC news. The lawyer, best known for his work on immigrant rights, is minutes away from a live appearance in which he discusses the status of the ACLU’s lawsuit against the government over its family separation policy. When time runs out, a notification of the latest news draws everyone else’s attention: the recent decision in another ACLU case, which deals with President Trump’s transgender military ban. The learned is forced to turn to prepare conversation topics and official responses before he goes live TV to pursue another of the over 100 lawsuits the American Civil Liberties Union has filed since Trump took office. It is perhaps the most vivid moment in the latest film by the trio behind “Weiner”, which is filled with raw emotions and real immediacy and prevents it from sticking to an already outdated style of documentary making.

“The Fight” deals with four cases that the ACLU has dealt with since Trump took office in January 2017 – the opening voice of the film follows Trump’s inauguration and makes him the main opponent of the film with minimal effort. The cases illustrate some of the worst injustices inflicted on American citizens and hopeful immigrants since early 2017. There is a case about access to abortion, a case about citizenship, Gelertt’s family separation work, and a case that challenges the ban on the transgender military. The concept sounds solid, but its implementation leaves a lot to be desired – or does it? Rigid structures don’t fit in troubled times, and while just three years ago a film that shared its stories was a vivid way to tell a bigger story, “The Fight” deals with a narrative breakdown that is almost the same tells a lot about the current state of Die Welt as the subjects it follows.

That doesn’t mean that the many stories and themes of the documentary don’t have much to say – they do – but the constant dissolution of the film’s prescribed structure has left its mark. When Steinberg and Kriegman first teamed up for their Anthony Weiner documentary (Despres wrote and edited the political documentary), the newly formed filmmaker duo benefited from strange serendipity: the film was originally intended to follow the shamed politician as he scratched his way back to the grace of the citizen by offering to become the next mayor of NYC. A great idea that led to even better filmmaking when more indecent behavior charges were brought against him while the cameras were rolling.

The trio may be less agile in terms of “The Fight,” but what begins as a softly divided documentary eventually finds its way to something inspiring, angry, and unlimited through old ideas. While the four-case structure does not last the entire duration of the film, it provides a meaningful window for the work of the ACLU, with the four cases highlighting some of the country’s most pressing issues at the current intersection. Supported by a selection of dedicated ACLU attorneys who are responsible for every case, from the charming Dale Ho and emotional learners to the stubborn Brigitte Amiri to the determined Chase Strangio, “The Fight” finds a real human face for the job done (A fool may be the result of legal entanglements: the majority of lawyers’ clients do not spend enough time).

From January 2017 until last summer, “The Fight” often has to deal with legal upheavals that go beyond its already major legal struggles, and again has to deal with slight narrative restrictions. In the midst of observing how the ACLU fights for the rights of immigrants, women, transgender people and many other vulnerable groups, a necessary reminder comes: The ACLU defends the civil rights of all people. These include the white supremacists who hosted the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA. This event was supported by the ACLU (which campaigned for the group’s right to receive information after the assembly was denied) and eventually became violent. “The Fight” does not shy away from the group’s internal struggles and the friction created by maintaining a complicated mission. (In such cases, the massive amount of hate mail that the group receives during an important section where the lawyers read part of their latest mail and listen to a series of voicemails that demonstrate how misunderstood their goals are is not slowed down.)

While “The Fight” is often successful due to the strong approach and honesty of its subjects, its filmmakers take a few unusual steps in their pockets. Lively animations illustrate scenes in the closed courtroom and blurred parts of the footage on split screens. Most of these impairments disappear when the real drama increases. The most impressive, however, are the quieter moments when Ho is waiting for a judgment or Strangio is going through a case with his brother or is learning to deal with the very real life in his hands. The no-nonsense stuff, human stuff, works best for both The Fight and the people it follows.

Note: B +

“The Fight” premiered as part of the Sundance Film Festival 2020 US documentary competition. Sales are currently being sought.

