There’s not much difference to consider when trying to choose between No. 2 Ohio State and Clemson’s third-place finish in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday.

The battle of the Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Can go down to try on the biggest college football scene.

Clemson (13-0) is in the CFP for the fifth consecutive year, winning national titles for the 2016 and 2018 seasons. A 31-0 Buckeyes appearance in the 2016 semifinal, also in the Fiesta Bowl, was the last State appearance of the Ohio.

The Tigers defeated Alabama 44-16 in last season’s title game and have won 28 games in a row.

“We’ve been to a lot of great games,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “All of our juniors and real mahogany have played great games.”

The Buckeyes (13-0) would argue that they have played more big games this season than Clemson or LSU of the top rank, which plays No. 4 Oklahoma in the other semifinal in Atlanta on Saturday.

The winners will meet Jan. 13 in New Orleans for the national championship.

Ohio State, in just the past three games, beat Penn State (No. 10 in the current standings) and Michigan (No. 14) before beating No. 8 Wisconsin for the second time this season in the Big Ten championship game.

While OSU won those three by an average of “only” 17.7 points, the Buckeyes still lead the country by a 36.2 point margin. Clemson is a close second (35.9) after beating Virginia 62-17 in the ACC title game. The Tigers have allowed no more than 20 points in every game this season.

“At the end of the day, you have to earn the best to win the national championship, and of course Clemson is like that,” Ohio State first-year coach Ryan Day said. “What matters at the end of the year is who wins, not now.”

Ohio State is first nationally in scoring (48.7 points per game), third in scoring defense (12.5) and second in total defense (247.6 yards per game).

“They don’t have a weak link in their team,” said Isaiah Simmons, Clemson’s new quarterback. “They’re good at all 11 positions. All 22 positions, in fact.”

Clemson is fourth in scoring (46.5), first in scoring defense (10.6) and first in total defense (244.7).

The Buckeyes are led by Georgia sophomore transfer quarterback Justin Fields, junior defensive end Chase Young and junior running back J.K. Dobbins. They finished third, fourth and sixth, respectively, in the Heisman Trophy voting behind winning center quarterback Joe Burrow, who transferred to LSU from Ohio State after the spring 2018 ball.

Fields said Tuesday that his injured knee, which prevented him in the Big Ten championship game, is about “80 to 85 percent” healed.

“My knee is not where I want it to be now, but I think with treatment every day and just resting it every day, I hope it will be better from the game,” Fields said, adding that he expects to wear a knee. lighter bracket compared to the offensive linemug heavyweight he wore against Wisconsin.

“I will just hope and pray that I feel better on game day,” he said.

Fields is fourth in the country in passing efficiency rating (190.3), throwing 40 touchdowns against just one interception while also rushing for 471 yards and 10 scores. Fields threw for at least two touchdown passes in all 13 games this season.

Clemson counters with Simmons All-American, a sophisticated striker of Trevor Lawrence, young running back Travis Etienne, new Tee Higgins receiver and of course with those championship rings.

Lawrence pulled off some early interception issues – he has not thrown any in the past six games – to rank seventh in the country in passing efficiency (176.5 rating) going into this period of heavyweight.

“It’s been everything I hoped for and everything I think this team hoped for,” Lawrence told ESPN about the season. “We are still on the move to do whatever we wanted to do.”

