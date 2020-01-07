advertisement

GENEVA – Fire smoke in Australia has spread across the Pacific and affected cities in South America, and may have reached Antarctica, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said Tuesday.

The smoke from the fires had already turned the starry skies above Auckland in New Zealand.

But the sky so far that central Chile has now gone gray due to smoke and the WMO quoted reports that the sunset in Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, had turned red.

“The fires have led to dangerous air quality, which has affected human health, in major cities in Australia, spreading to New Zealand and sending smoke moving thousands of miles across the Pacific to South America,” the spokesman told of WMO, Clare Nullis, in front of journalists in Geneva.

Smoking “probably” had reached Antarctica, she said.

The fires, which have been raging for months in Australia, have already emitted 400 megatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and produced harmful pollutants, the EU’s Copernicus monitoring program said on Monday.

Soot deposits have already been reported on glaciers in New Zealand, potentially accelerating the rate at which they are melting, the program said. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

