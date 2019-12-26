advertisement

Internal government documents show federal officials moved quickly ahead of the fall election campaign to topple $ 50m aimed at transforming social service delivery.

The idea was to push money for national groups with a record of success, and then to raise awareness of the money itself with smaller groups, the transformation effort is thought to help.

A March announcement to the minister in charge of the dossier said officials would “select strategic projects” to fund “by tight deadlines” for announcements to begin in June.

Access would be faster than the start of an open call for proposals, officials at Employment and Social Development Canada wrote in the document obtained by The Canadian Press through the Access Act.

The money is part of a larger spending pot that Liberals want to provide to social service groups in the coming years to help them collaborate with the private sector.

The idea is to give new sources of nonprofit income, offer investors a way to make money while supporting social services, and possibly save federal cash in the long run.

The Liberals have left about $ 800 million behind the social finance initiative that has been the subject of behind-the-scenes debate since the first announcement just over a year ago.

The concept has cross-party support and groups working in the birth sector are waiting to see the final details of how the bulk of the money will be distributed, said Stephen Huddart, president and CEO of the McConnell Foundation.

Organizations using $ 50m to expand capacity – to prepare current service providers to apply and use the rest of the money – met in June and are scheduled to meet again in the coming weeks.

At the same time, federal officials continue to work on a $ 755m social finance fund.

The idea is that government payments will flow if a project – finding housing for people for whom current programs have not worked, for example, or helping people break drug addictions – has proven successful through detailed data . But such a project would have to be funded first by private backers who take the risk of failure.

The government has been told at the meeting to seek seed capital three times from private and philanthropic sources, which would amount to nearly $ 2.3 billion over those coming from federal coffers.

Documents obtained by the Canadian Press also indicate that the government was told to seek a return to its main social finance fund to make it sustainable, allowing the initial $ 755m to be recycled continuously for new projects.

“While we support the idea that government capital needs to be returned, I don’t think anyone is saying it’s more important to generate a financial return than to create social impact, or environmental impact, or enhance the community’s ability to solve and address complex problems, “Huddart said.

The documents do not mention how many investors can get profits.

Officials have been told that the federal fund must support some risks to help local funds, which will directly finance the projects. Ottawa could take a loss from any failed attempt to help smaller funds raise private money by “virtually eliminating their exposure to risk.”

Other details of the government’s plan have not yet been released, including whether there will be knowledge centers set up to help small groups learn and expand.

Sen. Ratna Omidvar, who has been a social finance supporter in the upper chamber, said she expects these to be part of the plan.

“The field needs to be fertilized in a way that crops can grow,” she said.

“You can’t just push money out the door without making sure there is a higher capacity barrier, understanding how to serve investments, how to capture data and evidence.”

She said the government must show patience because success will not be immediate. Omidvar also warned against designating financial returns in the federal fund as a measure of success.

“This is not for the short term,” she said, sharing experience in other countries.

“You have to have patience, you have to have determination. You should clearly satisfy political masters with temporary success indicators, but this is really a project for the longer term. “

Jordan Press, Canada Press

