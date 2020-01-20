advertisement

VANCOUVER – The federal government is spending $ 500,000 to lure investors to develop unused mineral resources in the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Yukon MP Larry Bagnell announced in Vancouver on Sunday the initiative on behalf of Melanie Joly, minister of economic development and official languages.

Yukon Mining Alliance will use the funds to showcase opportunities in the North at the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference for the next three years.

Bagnell says the conference is the largest of its kind with over 1,000 exhibitors and 25,000 attendees from around the world, and this year’s event will take place in Toronto in March.

He says the mining alliance will establish a key presence at the conference, including a media center, an all-day North forum with information on the North and an online event.

It is part of the Invest Canada North initiative which aims to promote territories as attractive investment destinations and create jobs for indigenous and northern residents.

“Mining investors from New York or London may not know about the powerful indigenous corporations we have in the North and all the wealth they have to bring to projects. They may not know about the strong mining organizations we have,” he says. Bagnell.

“They may not know how open and welcoming the territorial prime ministers are … and their governments are the mines. They may not know the millions of acres of undeveloped mining potential in which they can invest.”

Yukon Prime Minister Sandy Silver says his territory is a high-level mining destination with rich geological potential.

“Yukon has a lot to offer investors,” he says. “We are a geologically secure jurisdiction, and our governments take pride in our work to forge strong, mutually relevant partnerships with Yukon First Nations for the benefit of all Yukoners.”

Caroline Cochrane, Prime Minister of the Northwest Territory, adds that the north is filled with minerals that “fuel the global green economy”, such as lithium and cobalt, which are used in rechargeable batteries.

“A lot of people say we have to shut down the mining sector, but we can’t. In fact, we need the mining sector.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 19, 2020.

