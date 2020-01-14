advertisement

OTTAWA – When parliament resumes later this month after its winter break, one of the first business items will be reform of the law on medically assisted death, which was passed in 2016 and is now under review.

On Monday, the federal government opened a public consultation triggered by a deadline approached by court order, after the Quebec superior court recently overturned a clause requiring people seeking a medical-assisted death to have “reasonable predictability of natural death. ” The government has decided not to appeal that ruling.

The government is also preparing for a parliamentary review on some of the most sensitive and controversial aspects of the law, including how it handles pretrial requests, mature juveniles and those suffering from mental illness.

advertisement

“We always knew that there would be constant changes that would be made to the law as the evolution of Canadian society,” Justice Minister David Lametti said in an interview.

“Canadian society has evolved quite rapidly since the adoption of the legislation,” he said, adding that the experience of other countries has also helped move public opinion. “People are generally happy with the concept right now and so I think I’ll be able to move on to those other bigger issues.”

The government says more than 6,700 Canadians have opted for medically assisted death since the legislation was passed.

Public consultation online will last until January 27, the same day the House of Commons returns from its winter break. Lametti, along with his cabinet ministers Patty Hajdu and Carla Qualtrough, will also conduct nationwide consultations with front-line experts, academics and associations representing people who may be seeking medical assisted death.

The government will need to move quickly to introduce legislation that responds to the Quebec court ruling, which has a deadline of March 11, 2020 (although the government may require an extension). The court ruling makes it unconstitutional to restrict access to medically assisted death for people who are already close to death. The law currently requires death to be “reasonably foreseeable.”

Meeting the deadline will be difficult given the situation of the minority parliament. “The goal is still to try to reach that deadline,” Lametti said. “I would like to have a bill presented as soon as possible so that we have some idea of ​​where the process is and how long it can take.”

If consultations show that there is consensus on other reforms, they could also make it into the bill this spring. But a parliamentary committee will begin a study of the law later this spring, a compilation mandated by the original legislation. This study will address some of the saddest issues that still remain, and three issues in particular will be at the top of the agenda.

First, the committee will consider preliminary requirements, where a person knows their mental abilities will deteriorate and wants to authorize a medically assisted death ahead of time. Currently the law requires a person to give fully informed consent immediately before death occurs, meaning those who have lost their mental capacity become ineligible.

Second, there is the question of whether mature juveniles – people younger than 18 who demonstrate the ability to make informed decisions about their health – should have access to a medically assisted death. The law currently prohibits it for anyone younger than 18.

Finally, the committee will consider whether a medically assisted death should be available to someone whose only underlying medical condition is mental illness. Currently such people are not technically prohibited, but the criteria of the law make it very difficult for them to access.

The federal government already commissioned a report on all three issues from the Council of Canadian Academies, which was released in December 2018. The report made no specific recommendations, but instead sought to capture the state of knowledge from experts and determine the pros and cons of change.

Lametti cannot set a timetable for when further reforms may take place – it depends in part on how quickly the committee’s study ends, and how long the minority government lasts until another election is held. But he said the government would have to proceed very carefully.

“The human element of all this means that we must always be sensitive,” he said. “I’m a lawyer and it’s easy for me to say the rule that this or that should be, but you always have to consider people and the impact you have on people at a very dangerous point in their lives.”

• Email: bplatt@postmedia.com | Twitter: btaplatt

advertisement