Construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline taking place at Acheson, west of Edmonton, December 3, 2019.

REUTERS / Candace Elliott

OTTAWA – The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected a legal challenge to Ottawa’s decision to approve the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline for the second time.

In a unanimous 3-0 decision, the court rejected four challenges to the approval presented last summer by First Nations in British Columbia, saying in its 95-page ruling that “we conclude there is no basis to intervene” with decision.

The decision paves the way for construction to continue on the project, although First Nations have 60 days to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The cabinet initially approved the project, to twin the existing pipeline, in November 2016. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the time it was in Canada’s national interest to build the project, which would provide oil producers with more room for get their products to market.

That approval was overturned by the Federal Court of Appeal in August 2018, citing an inadequate consultation process with indigenous communities and a failure to properly consider the potential impact on marine life from additional oil tankers outside B.C. coast. Ottawa then began another round of consultations with indigenous communities and asked the National Energy Board to look at marine life.

In June 2019, the cabinet issued its second approval for the project. Thereafter, the Indian Coldwater group, Squamish Nation, Tsleil-Waututh and a group of First Nations in the Fraser Valley requested the court to review the decision a second time. At a hearing in December, their lawyers argued that the government entered new consultations by predetermining the outcome.

In their 95-page ruling, the judges said it was not true.

“Contrary to what the applicants claim, this was nothing more than a rubber stamping exercise,” the ruling reads. “The end result was not a ratification of the previous approval, but an approval with changed conditions stemming directly from renewed consultations.”

The judges say the government made a genuine effort, heard and considered the concerns raised by the First Nations, and sometimes agreed to accept those concerns, “all very much in line with the concepts of reconciliation and the Crown’s honor.”

They also say that while it is true not all the concerns raised are accorded, “to insist on what happens is to impose a perfect standard”, which is not required by law.

The ruling says the second round of consultations does not need to start from the beginning, but rather addresses only some specific concerns raised by the court in its 2018 decision. Today’s ruling says the consultations the government held were sufficient for make their decision to approve the project reasonably.

The expansion project would triple the capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and a shipping terminal in Burnaby, B.C., with the new pipeline carrying mainly diluted bitumen for export.

It has become a political football for Trudeau as he insists Canada can continue to expand oil production and still meet its commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Trudeau government stepped up to acquire the existing pipeline in 2018 after political opposition to the project by B.C. the government prompted Kinder Morgan Canada to withdraw from the expansion building. The government intends to complete the expansion and then sell the existing pipeline and expansion again to the private sector.

It has been in talks with some indigenous communities about the sale but Finance Minister Bill Morneau has said the project will not be sold until all risks to the proceeding are eliminated. These risks include this litigation.

