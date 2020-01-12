advertisement

So he will, right? He will, right?

Despite the ups and downs of the rural independents, the nervous impatience of many Fine Gaelers and the careful, threatening floating around of Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar’s decision remains. At least in this regard, he is still master of his own destiny. It could turn out to be the most important decision in his political life.

And I think it’s a binary choice. In the past few days and weeks, Varadkar has tried to convey the idea that he cannot get his creaking government until May.

Not true, I think. If he has made an appointment – or even a window; Let’s say the first half of May – for an election with Micheál Martin to pass a few key bills, including Richard Bruton’s climate change legislation. I think it’s hard to see independent people overthrow the government. In other words, Varadkar can decide whether he wants February or May.

At the moment it looks like February. The war drums are beating in Fine Gael, and most government sources and cabinet ministers I’ve spoken to in the past few days believe he’ll go early: next week, with an election in early February.

This view is shared by ministers, advisers and senior officials. They don’t know exactly and neither can we. The decision is ultimately an individual decision. But anything but a February poll would surprise everyone.

High stakes. The story of the timing of the Fine Gael election is not happy. The Taoiseach should have gone to the country after the abortion referendum, and he knows it. A lack of audacity could now affect his decision.

Either way, there are risks. This is a decision whose wisdom can only be properly assessed afterwards; and the Taoiseach, no more than the rest of us, has no crystal ball. He has to judge, decide and then hope.

unpopularity

In my opinion, the most important thing is to play early. Why? Mainly for three reasons.

Like all governments, it underestimates the extent of its unpopularity with voters. Although many have advocated the idea in the government, health and housing, at least when it comes to media coverage of the campaign, will be hugely important, especially in winter.

If it believes what it says, time is the government’s friend on both issues. There can be no guarantee that people will not line up in ambulances in May. However, it is less likely than in January.

I think Fine Gael also underestimates the extent to which the structure of the political debate changes after a campaign starts. In peacetime, the government dominates political discourse.

Think of the politicians you hear on the radio or watch on TV. Most of them are from the government. Yes, they often answer difficult questions. But they get the chance to get their message across so that opposition politicians have much less opportunity to do so.

Political nerds really enjoy the election speculation. But I suspect that the rest of the country remains largely unaffected

But when a campaign starts, this structural advantage ends. Fine Gael’s share of airtime will be between 60 and 70 percent, roughly the same as the party’s vote in the last election: a quarter. This is a big change in the ability to speak to voters. The change in newspaper coverage will not be as dramatic, but it will still be significant.

The last point to support the delay is related. Breandán Ó hEithir identified in the 1980s classic “The Gründudger’s Guide to Irish Politics” that many Irish elections were “voted out”. In modern political parlance, they would be referred to as “change elections” – the key mood among the general public being to strive for a change in the composition and personality of their government.

At the moment it feels like a new election, a selection. If this does not change, Fine Gael will lose strength. It seems to me that Varadkar – along with Simon Coveney and Paschal Donohoe – has a better chance of changing the minds of voters through three or four months of disciplined, dedicated campaigning and communication with all the benefits the government offers.

An enemy Dáil

There are of course compensation points against all of this. An election in February allows Varadkar to apply for loans to manage Brexit and revitalize Northern institutions. Micheál Martin prefers May, so Fine Gaelers ask me, shouldn’t we want the opposite? Still, the extra three or four months would be spent enduring the shots of an enemy Dáil. I think it’s a tight matter either way.

There is also something very important to consider – the public finds it all much less fascinating than politicians and political correspondents. Political nerds really enjoy the election speculation. But I suspect that the rest of the country remains largely unaffected. One of the greatest insights a politician must have to understand how little attention most voters give them.

I think voters will be more concerned with what the next government will do and what impact that will have on their lives instead of the elections taking place. These are the questions that politicians should focus on.

Most voters consider elections to be a fairly undesirable interference, but a necessary evil: an opportunity to discuss priorities for the next five years. Health? Casing? Climate change? The economy? Tax cuts? Now is your chance.

It really doesn’t matter whether it comes in February or May. What matters is who gets a mandate from the country and what for. They will come to your home shortly. The decision time certainly threatens the Taoiseach; but also for all of us.

