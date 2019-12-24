advertisement

REXBURG, IDAHO (WLOS) – The FBI has searched nationwide for two missing children from Idaho who may be in extreme danger.

The Rexburg Police Department in Rexburg, Idaho, says the mother and stepfather of Joshua Vallow (7) and Tylee Ryan (17) should be interviewed about their disappearance. The children have not been seen since September 2019.

The children’s mother, Lori Vallow, who may now have the last name Daybell, and her stepfather, Chad Daybell, disappeared during a November police investigation. At the time, the couple had told the police that Joshua Vallow was staying with a friend of his family in Arizona. The authorities later learned that the information was incorrect.

The search for the children began in November when the police tried to conduct a social check in Vallow. Officials say the boy was adopted and has special needs.

The family reported to the police that they had not seen him or spoken to him since September. During the investigation, the authorities said Lori Vallow had given them wrong information about the boys’ whereabouts.

Chad Daybell is under investigation after his former wife Tammy Daybell was found dead in her home in October. Originally considered a natural death, Tammy Daybell’s remains have since been exhumed in Utah, where she was buried.

(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) The missing children Joshua Vallow (7) and Tylee Ryan (17) were last seen in Rexburg, Idaho on September 23, 2019.

(Rexburg Police Department) Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are interviewed about the disappearance of Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Chad Daybell is also being sought for the Tammy Daybell death investigation.





An autopsy is being carried out in December as the authorities are now investigating the suspicious circumstances behind the woman’s death. Shortly after her death, Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow.

During the course of the death investigation, the authorities learned that the two Rexburg children were missing.

Lori Vallow’s husband, Charles Vallow, died on July 11, 2019 in Chandler, AZ when Lori’s brother Alex Cox shot him, which he called self-defense. Cox died months later, but the authorities have yet to provide information about his death.

The police are asking anyone with information about the children to call Rexburg Police on 208-359-3000 or report them to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Lori Vallow is 46.5 feet 6 inches tall and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Daybell is 51, 6 feet 3 inches tall and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Joshua Vallow (7) and Tylee Ryan (17) have not been seen since September 2019. Vallow has brown hair and brown eyes and is 1.80 m tall. He sometimes goes by the nickname JJ. Ryan has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5 feet tall.

