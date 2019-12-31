advertisement

The year was full of film and television news and IndieWire was there for everything. The following was important to us:

How was 2019 just 12 months? How was the feud between Spielberg and Netflix in one year as well as the dedusting between Scorsese and Marvel? Oh, and it was kind of the same year that everyone hated the Star Wars (or at least Skywalker Saga) and Game of Thrones finals. The mind is simply amazed at how much has happened in the world of film and television in 2019. IndieWire employees felt it was worth taking a moment to think about our favorite stories of the year. We brought news, made passionate critical arguments, interviewed experts from all areas of the business and defined the topics, trends and breakthroughs – and why they are important.

We are most proud of these stories that we published in 2019. All in all, it’s an overview of current developments in the industry – and possibly a look at where they’re going.

No, studios don’t buy theaters, but small exhibitors fear destruction, while DOJ Touts innovation – Dana Harris-Bridson

The end of the Paramount Consent Decrees marks either a Ministry of Justice that is less concerned with monopolistic practices or a film industry in which the studios have little interest in owning theaters. In short, a little of both, with the latter in the foreground. This shows how little interest studios have in owning theaters: Disney could have owned theaters all the time, since it was not considered a “large” film studio at the end of the 1940s when the decrees came into force. You clearly decided against it. Our editor-in-chief examined how a pioneering decision can become irrelevant.

The battle between Spielberg and Netflix could mean collateral damage for Indies at the Oscars – Anne Thompson

IndieWires Editor at Large was at the forefront in covering Steven Spielberg’s dissatisfaction with Netflix’s high investment in the 2019 Oscar campaign. The effects of the director’s struggle to ensure longer cinema windows to qualify for the Oscars could result in the punishment of indies who may only be in the cinemas for a few weeks. Thompson’s analysis has shown that what the theater owners like is not necessarily the best for filmmakers.

I attended the Oscars and uncovered the problem with the film industry – Eric Kohn

Our senior editor and chief critic was in the thick of the action on Oscar weekend and quickly learned that “Green Book” was the consensus favorite to win Best Picture, Film Twitter, and Netflix. After all, as Paul Schrader said at the bar after losing the best original screenplay to “Green Book”: “You can’t keep up with mediocrity.”

“The Crown” Season 3 Review: Olivia Colman Rules – Ann Donahue

The Executive Editor TV from IndieWire is our human resources expert for all British topics. Although she was very pleased with the new season of “The Crown”, she ultimately gave the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” a more positive rating than the celebrated Peter Morgan Netflix drama. The reason? Olivia Colman is great as the Queen, but as Donahue says, she became a “little player” on her own show.

IFC midnight

How the midnight film became a secret antidote to the problem of industry diversity – Christian Blauvelt

Our senior editor examined how the Midnight Movie finds new life in the age of social media and is driven by a diverse group of new filmmakers who speak to an audience whose voices have often been marginalized. You get to know “the Tarantino of Uganda” and add two films to your display list: “Greener grass” and “Knife and skin”.

“Maleficent”: Disney screenwriter Linda Woolverton on the new Renaissance – Kate Erbland

Cinema-goers have opened their wallets for “Dumbo”, “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” this year, and yet most of them have probably never heard of Linda Woolverton. This profile of the screenwriter of our deputy film editor highlights an MVP that is driving Disney’s continued success. Woolverton contributed early story ideas to the originals “Aladdin” and “Mulan” and was the co-author of “The Lion King”. It’s one of the most important bridges between classic Disney animation and the studio’s contemporary push in live action.

Netflix deleted eight series of inventors in 2019 (so far) – Ben Travers

Cancellations such as “The OA” and “Tuca & Bertie” reflect a growing number of original series created by women that have been published in small numbers on Netflix, according to our deputy editor, TV. “If the company doesn’t release viewing statistics, it needs to show how it is fighting for the success of these series or why it is giving up.”

“Death Stranding” is the best video game film ever – David Ehrlich

The lead film critic at IndieWire wrote 2,700 words about the medium-sized video game “Death Stranding” (game “Death Stranding”) that game designer Hideo Kojima had written for PS4 (and has played for more than 60 hours). He writes that it breaks the boundaries between films and games and is considered “one of the best cinema experiences of the year”. It shows Mads Mikkelsen, Margaret Qualley and Norman Reedus. Ehrlich wrote that “just as it begins to feel like” Death Stranding “, the biggest movie Guillermo del Toro has never made, the legendary” Pacific Rim “creator appears in the game as a BB-obsessed NPC named Deadman.”

’Big Little Lies’ S2: Andrea Arnold lost control to Jean-Marc Vallée – Chris O’Falt

Wondering why “Big Little Lies” felt best in season two? The creative team had a push-and-pull problem and the sonically incoherent result was season 2. Our toolkit editor knew exactly what had happened: Andrea Arnold, who directed the entire second season, is said to have been finally cut The episodes, just to adapt them to the style of season 1 without their input, directed by Jean-Marc Vallée.

Danielle Levitt / Amazon

I am married to a trans woman. I miss “Transparent” as I miss my old life. – Libby Hill

The report from our TV Awards editorial team about life in the Hall of Mirrors, which lies between her own world, in which her husband is now her wife, and the story world of “Transparent” is literally one that only she could write. It is the best kind of personal essay that reveals the writer’s perspective and illuminates the work in a way we have not seen before.

“Avengers: Endgame” didn’t beat “Titanic” at the worldwide box office – Tom Brueggemann

IndieWire’s cash register expert has broken down these euphoric reports from “Avengers: Endgame” that have surpassed the global reach of “Titanic” and how misleading they really were. One word, people: inflation. In terms of the number of tickets sold, the best possible measure of a film’s true popularity and profitability, “Titanic” is unlikely to be ever surpassed, and Tom makes a convincing case of why it was so uniquely successful.

Does “This Is Us” make you seasick? You’re not alone – Leonardo Adrian Garcia

Before you ask: yes, motion smoothing has been disabled on Leo’s TV. Our creative producer used his years of experience in video production to explain something special about the uncanny NBC series: the handheld style of the show in combination with his preference for digital image stabilization can have a queasy effect.

From Apple to South Park: entertainment companies in China are at a profit against ethics – Tyler Hersko

All major American companies seem to want a piece of China, and they’re more than willing to investigate their government’s human rights abuses to do so – just ask LeBron James. Not to mention every big player in Hollywood.

“The Tale” executive producer charged with fraud – Chris Lindahl

A look at two producers of increasingly well-known independent films, including Terence Davies’ “A Quiet Passion” and Jennifer Fox “” The Tale “, who have been charged with fraud and money laundering for allegedly using the funds of film investors to enrich them.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Don’t tell Eddie Murphy that Dolemite is making his comeback – Tambay Obenson

If you are just reading an Eddie Murphy interview on Dolemite Is My Name, this is the place to be. Murphy creates an intelligent connection between Rudy Ray Moore’s large-screen work and some of the more avant-garde films of the 70s: “Like Fellini’s films or Alejandro Jodorowsky films;” El Topo. “When I got older, it was as if it were Guy (Rudy Ray Moore) a guerrilla filmmaker. His mind is simple – you have to be inspired. “On the other hand, Murphy doesn’t love Marvel, and even less, Tambay’s suggestion that he play an MCU villain, since they’re often older : “Man, fuck you.”

“Game of Thrones”: How Miguel Sapochnik became the best director – Zack Sharf

Most fans seemed to hate the last season of “Game of Thrones”, but Zack broke through the negativity and lasered an important creative contribution worth celebrating: director Miguel Sapochnik, who directed some of the best episodes of the series , including “Hardhome”, “The Battle of the Bastards”, and yes, those epic fugues of wanton destruction from season 8: “The Long Night” and “The Bells”. Aside from Peter Jackson or Zhang Yimou, you would have come under pressure to find another massive-scale choreographer who can find the personal in the epic.

Kirsten Dunst on why her “Bell Jar” film fell apart and her relationship with Lars von Trier – Ryan Lattanzio

“I have a feeling that every film I made was valued later,” said Dunst. “Most of them.” The actress previously went into great detail that her films had been overlooked for the winners’ attention, and also covered many more points – including her relationship with Lars von Trier, the director of “Melancholia”.

IMDb changes birth name policy after outcry from transgender community – Jude Dry

It is not every day that reporting leads to a positive, real change in this topic. Jude informed IMDb why the company insisted on listing birth names on trans person profile pages despite years of outbursts of transgender talent. IMDb finally resigned and changed its policies after Judas reporting, an important, positive victory for transgender actors and artists, and their ongoing struggle for representation.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Save ‘Lodge 49’: How a beloved show wants to find its second life – Steve Greene

Steve has the ability to find stories that others don’t tell and to champion series that may not take up as much bandwidth online. You can find an example of this passion in action in his play on “Lodge 49”.

“The Irishman”: How ILM’s innovative de-aging VFX saved Martin Scorsese’s mob epic – Bill Desowitz

How did they harm Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in “The Irishman”? Bill’s step-by-step account breaks the process and shows you how remarkable a success is.

