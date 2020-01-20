advertisement

The Screen Actor’s Guild Awards were held last night and as it is now the trend with awards, there was no host. However, the honor of the opening monologue went to Eugene Levy and his son Dan, the stars and creators of the fantastic “Schitt’s Creek”.

Levy’s men lit up the stage and viewers were so impressed that they are now calling on them to host the Oscars or at least an awards ceremony in the near future.

They oozed with charm, dissolved and the affection of their father and their son was just a pleasure to watch.

Who better to open the show than this father-son duo ?! @Realeugenelevy @danjlevy #sagawards pic.twitter.com/Hw1AP4kcWq

– SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

HOST THE OSCARS HOST THE OSCARS HOST THE OSCARS https://t.co/OHk0d5EqsF

– Nessa (@nessathewriter) January 20, 2020

I need them to host something https://t.co/lAu1MTwdsm

– Amanda 🛸 (@drawntoinsanity) January 20, 2020

I would watch Eugene and Dan Levy host everything, with the appropriate cameos from Catherine O’Hara when they can convince her to join them.

– Elizabeth Hunter 💚💛❤️ (@EHunterWrites) January 20, 2020

Can Dan Levy and Eugene Levy host things? Like legitimate guests? Together? #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/kOuduJotS6

– Kerri Adler ☃️ (@Kerri_Lauren) January 20, 2020

I want to go on vacation with the Levy family. https://t.co/GMiezwCEAt

– Corri Carpenter (@Corri_Renee) January 20, 2020

Dan Levy quietly goes into depression while his father talks is all we need. I love these two, and I can’t believe Schitt’s Creek doesn’t win all the awards. https://t.co/jI3e3DAzy7

– Jo Shepherd 🇪🇺🕷 (@JoShepherd) January 20, 2020

I ❤️ these two! pic.twitter.com/LqjNwYWPiZ

– DoubleT 😻😻😻 (@TThornell) January 20, 2020

Attend the SAG Awards tonight on RTÉ2 at 9 p.m.

