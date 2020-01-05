advertisement

OTTAWA – A Nunavut man who was sentenced to death while protecting his children from a rare polar bear attack has been awarded a Star of Courage after the death by the governor-general of Canada.

Aaron Gibbons, who was killed in July 2018, is among 30 Canadians awarded bravery decorations by Julie Payette on behalf of the Queen.

At the time of his death, the RCMP said the 31-year-old Gibbons was on an island off the west coast of Hudson Bay and placed himself between the bear and his children when the bear was loaded with them.

Payette also awarded the Bravery Medal to 29 people, according to a statement published Saturday in the Journal of Canada.

The other 36 Canadians have been given merit service decorations, including a member of the Canadian Armed Forces whose identity is being kept secret for security and operational reasons.

Recipients, or members of their family, will receive the awards at a ceremony at a later date.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on January 5, 2020.

