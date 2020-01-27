advertisement

While the authorities haven’t yet officially confirmed the identities of all the people who died in the Calabasas, California, helicopter crash and who killed Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, information is available on some of the other people who lost their lives on Sunday.

Baseball coach John Altobelli of Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa were killed in the crash, the college said. Altobelli’s family confirmed their death to the school.

“John meant so much not only to Orange Coast College, but baseball too,” said OCC sports director Jason Kehler in a statement. “He really embodied what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion he had in the game, but especially his athletes, was second to none – he treated them like family. Our heartfelt condolences go to the Altobelli family at this time of tragedy. “

Altobelli was an OCC trainer for 27 years and led the school to four government titles. Altobelli trained New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and New York Mets all-star Jeff McNeil during her career.

In addition, Christina Mauser, a deputy basketball coach at the Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California, died in the crash, Mauser’s husband said on social media. He wrote on his Facebook page: “My children and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mother in a helicopter crash today. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the good wishes that mean so much to you. “

The Mayor of Costa Mesa, Katrina Foley, tweeted about Mauser’s death and wrote: “This devastating tragedy is getting worse by the hour. So much pain for so many local families. Our hearts are broken and mourn for the families affected. “

I just learned that our great Matt Mauser from TiajuanaDogs lost his wife Christina in the crash. She coached the girls’ team. This devastating tragedy is getting worse by the hour. So much pain for so many local families. Our hearts are broken and mourn for the families affected.

– Mayor Katrina Foley (@KatrinaFoley) January 27, 2020

The helicopter drove to a basketball exercise at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, around 10 a.m. on Sunday, when it landed in the hills west of the San Fernando Valley.

The crash caused a devastating fire that was aimed at the crash site and was not near houses or main streets. When the authorities arrived in the mountain region, they found no survivors in the fiery rubble.

Bryant’s death occurred just a day after he was placed on the NBA leaderboard by LeBron James, the current star of the Los Angeles Lakers.

