It’s no secret that Apple is planning to introduce an iPhone with 5G for the first time this year. And although other mobile phone manufacturers could beat Apple to market with 5G devices, it has not really been a problem, since 5G coverage still leaves much to be desired. By the time Apple is launching the iPhone 5G later this year, it makes sense that 5G coverage will be considerably greater and 5G smartphones will in turn be much more attractive.

Although it is by no means assumed that Apple’s entire iPhone lineup will be available in stores in September, a new and somewhat sketchy research report from Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hossein (via CNBC) claims that Apple is releasing the release of his iPhone 5G line could spread.

More specifically, Hossein states that mmWave 5G iPhone models – which offer faster connectivity than sub-6GHz 5G models – may not be shipped until early 2021.

“The launch delay,” Hossein notes, “according to our controls, stems from Apple’s decision to buy in-source Antenna-in-Package (AiP) modules instead of from a third party.”

As a fast primer, the 5G standard includes two frequency ranges, one with sub-6 GHz bands and another that supports higher frequency bands and is called mmWave. Although mmWave waves offer higher data rates, they have some serious disadvantages as far as they cannot travel far and are easily blocked by walls. T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray said in a blog post last year:

Part of this is physics – millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum has great potential in terms of speed and capacity, but it is not far from the cell site and does not penetrate materials at all. It will never scale material beyond small bags of 5G hotspots in dense urban environments.

Since Apple’s iPhone setup is already a bit complicated, it’s hard to imagine that Apple will release two different iPhone 5G models with just a few months apart. In particular, the renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo – who has a good record of Apple rumors – expects that Apple will release four 5G iPhone models in 2020.

