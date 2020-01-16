advertisement

I know that Rod Stewart stays in the heart of music fans.

His last album, “You are in my heart: Rod Stewart with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra”, will be his 10th album and topped the UK album charts.

This is impressive for the Hall of Famer, who is celebrating his 50th year in business. I will raise my glass to you!

The fact that his music still has an impact over the years says a lot about the man himself, but more about the music.

This album is another rebirth of his timeless classics. If you remember, Stewart’s hits received a nice “unplugged” treatment in the 90s. It skillfully introduced its music to a new generation of fans. But most of these “new” fans were probably products from parents who liked his songs for the first time.

What differentiates this new variant? It’s easy to answer. Add the amazing capacity of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which is world famous.

Stewart is not the first artist to work with the Royal Philharmonic. Aside from the Beach Boys, they were mostly added to earlier recordings by greats like Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison. These recordings were also well received.

Stewart decided to re-record his singing with the orchestra. It turned out to be a brilliant move. This has made the project a lot more special.

The 15-track set includes 14 of Stewart’s cross-career hits and a new song. I was excited to hear a few of the selected pieces, but also interested in how they are supported by a full orchestra.

“Maggie May” is one of the most famous songs of the rock’n’roll era. I love the original cut and the unplugged version even more. This arrangement blows me away. It’s breathtaking and the perfect song for great strings. You can watch the YouTube video of this recording and listen to it yourself.

“Tonight’s The Night (will be good)”, “You’s In My Heart”, “Forever Young”, “The First Cut Is The Deepest” and “Have I Told You Lately” were obvious choices for an album like this. And they don’t disappoint. Strings and brass have something magical. I wish more artists today would adopt this kind of musicology.

“Rhythm of My Heart” has long been a favorite of mine. It already has a great rock sound. But it sounds even better here. Stewart’s vocals, now 74, sound as good today as they did when he recorded the song in 1991.

“Sailing”, “It Takes Two” (feat. Robbie Williams), “Handbags and Gladrags”, “I Don’t Want To Talk About It”, “Reason To Believe”, “I Was Just Joking” and “Young Turks” Round Up The Classics that have received an orchestral facelift.

His latest single “Stop Loving Her Today” shows the artistry that we have loved for years. It is a welcome addition to a collection and worthy of royal treatment.

David T. Farr can be reached at farrboy@hotmail.com.

