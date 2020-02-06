advertisement

Alicia Keys did an excellent job hosting the 62nd Grammy Awards show last Sunday, despite news of the death of great NBA Kobe Bryant being scary.

Keys was a class from the start. She opened the show with a heartfelt homage to Bryant that brought tears to the eyes of many in the audience and at home.

Only hours before the broadcast, Bryant, his daughter, and seven others died in a helicopter crash.

“Here we are. Together. On the biggest night of music we celebrate the artists who can do it best,” said Keys. “But to be honest, we all feel crazy sad now … Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world has lost a hero. We are literally heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built. “

Keys referred to the Staples Center, where the Grammys were located and where Bryant played with his compatriots.

Keys then performed “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday” with Boyz II Men. It was a moving moment.

As for the Grammys themselves, it was a different kind of night anyway. Grammy news about the legitimacy of the awards has surfaced over the past week. Whether the headlines are right or not, I still really appreciate the honor.

Other than that, some of the evening’s greatest honors went to Billie Eilish, a singer I haven’t fully “gotten” yet. I will not deny that she is talented or worthy. I just didn’t quite find out her style.

Eilish won five Grammys, including “Best Pop Vocal Album”, “Best New Artist”, “Song and Record Of The Year” for “Bad Guy” and “Album Of The Year” for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? ” She is the second artist in history to win all four main categories. The first to do this was Christopher Cross 39 years ago.

Eilish could hit some big names for these awards. She is also the youngest artist to ever win “Song Of The Year”.

For me, the Grammys have become a night where your favorite artists perform on stage. Lizzo’s opening sentence of “I Love You / Truth Hurts” was fantastic. She rightly snatched three Grammys.

I was also overwhelmed by Camilo Cabello’s performance of “First Man” during which she went to the audience to hug her father until the end of the song. Her singing paired with the lyrics was a compelling combination.

I can say the same for Demi Lovato. She sang a powerful song that she wrote after some personal affairs last summer related to her sobriety. The song “Anyone” caught the audience’s attention and triggered a standing ovation.

Eilish’s appearance of “When The Party’s Over” was extremely good and moody. She is currently different and usually gets attention. Let’s hope that her career is going better than Christopher Cross’s.

David T. Farr can be reached at farrboy@hotmail.com.

