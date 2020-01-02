advertisement

There is so much to say about the current state of music. It’s almost like “everything goes” and if you’re the fashion of the moment, your music will dominate the Billboard Hot 100.

Most of the music that has provided us with listening pleasure in the past two decades can be considered artificial bliss, with a few notable exceptions. The internet has given artists who previously had no chance the chance to make it on “American Idol” or “The Voice”.

But for me 2019 was a bit different. I see changes that could be refreshing. I think we’re experiencing the return of the singer-sonwriter. Music that I can get excited about and that I can maybe turn off a bit.

Here is my top 10 countdown for the best songs of 2019. There’s no scientific method for my madness, just new music that I’ve listened to the most.

10. “Come alive,” Madonna. “Madame X” listened to me a few times before I fell in love with him, but then this track appealed to me. It was exactly the song I had to hear then. The lyrics are simple, but their meaning is divine. I’m on the fence and it has to be musically relevant. However, she is the ultimate when it comes to being a real artist. Her vision and drive have been at the forefront of music for 40 years, and almost everyone we’ve seen since Madonna’s debut can thank you for the impact.

9. “I don’t care”, Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber. Sheeran is one of the top modern songwriters. What makes him cooler is that he’s still a normal guy. “No. 6 Collaborations Project”, the album, contains a number of interesting artist couples with Sheeran, including Khalid, Chris Stapleton, Bruno Mars, Chance The Rapper, Camilla Cebello and Eminem. But it is “I don’t care” with Bieber that striking on this album, maybe because it’s not just about Bieber. The song is autobiographical for Sheeran considering that he resists fame. The steady drum machine beat is contagious.

8. “A million dreams,” Pink. If you watch “The Greatest Showman” you will simply be blown away by the soundtrack. The songs are fantastic and perfect. But “The Greatest Showman: Reimagined” took these legendary songs, written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and put them into the hands of singers like Pink, Kelly Clarkson and Kesha. Rosa’s vocals on this track are increasing. The song builds up steadily, allowing her to lure you in before she takes it and makes it her biggest show.

7. “Circles”, Post Malone. I didn’t understand this guy at first. Was he a rapper or just a ragged guy with a microphone? I missed his first album, “Beerbongs & Bentleys”, although I heard promising voices in his singing. His follow-up “Hollywood’s Bleeding” is a different story. It is brilliant. I am attracted to his uniqueness and ability to take vulnerability, self-doubt and a look at his personal nature through the song. “Circles” is a well-made single without any hype. The texts are genuine and understandable and its transmission deserves attention. This is an artist we will hear for a long time.

6. “Good as hell”, Lizzo. This girl can sing and she can rap too! Can we say Aretha meets Chaka Khan meets Salt-n-Pepa meets Queen Latifa? She is at the forefront of the women’s movement, but above all it’s about self-exploration and self-love. There’s something cool about a person who feels comfortable in their skin, and that’s Lizzo. She has swagger and street smarts and talent, of which we are the first to witness. “Good As Hell” is not a new track. It first appeared on her 2016 EP “Coconut Oil”. These texts, “I throw my hair / check my nails / baby how you feel”, are about as real as possible.

5. “I’m yours,” Andy Grammer. Approach Lionel Richie, Richard Marx and Sheeran. Grammer has found a way to use your skills to create the perfect love song. I bought Andy’s album “Naïve” for another song, but I also fell in love with it. It is one of the most honest accounts I have ever heard of what it means to be in love with someone. You can feel in his transmission of the texts that “I fell freely through the open sky”, “until you smiled at me and saved my life and I knew that I was brought here to love you” that he did so means. It is emotionally raw and straight from the heart. It’s sad that he’s not a big star like Sheeran because he’s just as talented.

4. “Don’t give up on me,” Andy Grammer. This song was Grammer’s contribution to the film “Five Feet Apart” and the reason why I bought his album “Naiv”. There are times when a song comes by and moves me. This is one of those songs. The message is powerful and timely, and incredibly important right now for so many. This shows that he’s more for music than just a singer – he’s a messenger. I feel that he is the most underrated artist in music. “Naïve” is also one of the best albums of the year. If you haven’t seen YouTube from Don’t Give Up On Me with grammar and the PS22 chorus, you have to watch it. It will show you how cool it really is.

3. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi. Impressive! Lewis Capaldi has a voice that most male singers would like to have. But it is more than just a voice. This talented young man from the UK was spotted on an iPhone recording uploaded to his SoundCloud account. “Someone You Loved” was an international hit at number 1 in the world rankings, also here in the USA. He doesn’t look like a rock star, but rather like the child who lives next door. That only adds to its incredible story. Capaldi is one of the most promising new artists emerging across the pond. His strong singing talent will improve and that says a lot, because he is amazing. Hopefully he remains anchored in his glory. “Someone To Love” is nominated for the Grammys as “Song Of The Year”.

2. “You need to calm down,” Taylor Swift. Once I wasn’t nice when it came to Taylor Swift. Maybe I just had to calm down. Since then she has become one of my favorites, and maybe it’s because she found her voice on more than just her singing skills. This song is one of the most important songs on the radio today. It says it all. Taylor is an artist who values ​​her craft. She has written and recorded some of the greatest songs of the past decade and wants to protect her work. All artists can appreciate their struggle as it is not just theirs. I have grown to appreciate her and respect her talent. She is today’s voice.

1. “Lover”, Taylor Swift. Standing ovation! “Lover” is the theme song from Taylor’s first album with Republic Records by Universal Music Group. When I heard this song for the first time, I had to hear it again immediately. It was so good for me. “Lover” is one of the best love songs ever recorded, and I’m not alone in this assessment – artists and critics from across the spectrum agree. Taylor’s track record is impressive, but it is clear that her trip has led to this record. We saw how she grew up in her music and how the depth in her lyrics grew. “Lover” shows a more mature Taylor Swift. It’s a simple style that emphasizes the reality of a truly in love person and whose singing is at its best.

David T. Farr can be reached at farrboy@hotmail.com.

