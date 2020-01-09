advertisement

Probably the last thing you want to think about is Christmas music. I agree. But I think it’s worth mentioning what a vacation season Mariah Carey had.

Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is you” has surpassed the Billboard Hot 100 for Christmas for two weeks and has been at the top for a third week now and extends it to another decade. This song was released 25 years ago. Before that, it had never reached No. 1.

It is Carey’s biggest success to date, and that says a lot when you consider her track record.

“Everything I wish for Christmas is you” was written by the star for her first Christmas album “Merry Christmas”. In autumn 2019, a luxurious 25th anniversary edition of “Merry Christmas” was released to commemorate the success of the album, especially this single.

It is only the second time that a holiday song has exceeded the Hot 100. The first time it was 1958-59 was when The Chipmunks with David Seville did this for four weeks with “The Chipmunk Song”.

For those who collect points, Careys is number 1 among singles 19, which extends their record among solo artists for most. It enables them to tie the Beatles’ record.

“Everything I want for Christmas is you,” continues Carey’s record run over the entire weeks and took first place overall with 81 weeks. The song also makes her the new record holder for the longest span between No. 1 for every artist. The new brand is 29 years, four months and three weeks. On August 4, 1990, she hit No. 1 for the first time with her debut single “Vision Of Love”.

Carey’s hits are “Vision”, “Love takes time”, “I’ll be there”, “Dream Lover”, “Imagination”, “A Sweet Day”, “Hero”, “Sweetheart” and “We belong together” scratch the surface , How is it that “All I want for Christmas is you” is the greatest? The answer is simple: it’s a recurring favorite every year. People are drawn into the magic of the holidays and no other song brings that feeling to your heart. It was brilliant because it produced an iconic sound that went beyond time. During the Christmas week alone, the song was streamed 54.4 million times in the USA.

“All I want for Christmas is you” has earned over $ 65 million in royalty over the past 25 years. It is remarkable! On the other hand, we are talking about Mariah Carey.

David T. Farr can be reached at farrboy@hotmail.com.

