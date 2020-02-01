advertisement

Congratulations to Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex for joining the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame as a new addition. Everyone deserves and for various reasons.

I was largely satisfied with this group of applicants, except that Pat Benatar was left out again. I was still scratching my head.

As soon as the introductory announcement came, the backlash on social media began. I’m tired of thrashing artists who are being recorded. It seems that many people don’t consider Whitney Houston worthy. You are crazy!

advertisement

First, I have a need to educate readers about what rock’n’roll is. If you don’t understand the value of Houston, you also have to agree to Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight and The Pips, Donna Summer, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Diana Ross and the Supremes, The Platters and countless others. You have to calm down.

Rock’n’Roll is a combination of numerous styles. There is no particular sound that defines the genre. That is what makes it so great.

If you haven’t visited the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame, you may not understand it. Every artist has the potential to shape the musical landscape. History has shown that it is true from the moment Elvis Presley entered the picture. I think Ice Cube said it best when N.W.A. was added in 2016.

“Rock ‘n’ roll is not an instrument: rock ‘n’ roll is not even a style of music,” he said. Rock’n’Roll is a ghost. It’s been going on since blues, jazz, bebop, soul, R&B, rock’n’roll, heavy metal, punk rock and, yes, hip-hop. And what unites us all is this spirit. (It) doesn’t correspond to the people who came before you, but creates your own path in music and in life, ”he said.

Artists are convened 25 years after their first commercial recording was released. The initiates not only showed undeniable musical excellence and talent, but also had a significant impact on the development, development and maintenance of rock’n’roll.

Whitney Houston was a pop star, a term coined to describe a star who is “popular” at a certain point in time. She was an extremely talented singer who sang and performed some of the greatest songs of the era.

I am sorry to see music critics, record collectors, music enthusiasts and friends of the late singer. According to Guinness World Records, Houston is the most awarded artist of all time. With more than 200 million albums sold, she remains one of the best-selling artists of all time.

During her lifetime, she recorded seven studio albums and three soundtracks, which were awarded diamond, multiplatinum, platinum or gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. She released 57 charting singles and is the only artist in history to have scored seven consecutive No. 1 singles.

Her influence on music is profound. It changed the music. It is the only artist who has placed the national anthem on the Hot 100 so far.

But why should we waste this time arguing about their worthiness when we can look forward to their gifts over the years? Songs like “How do I know?”, “Save all my love for you”, “The greatest love of all”, “I want to dance (with someone who loves me)”, “Where do broken hearts go?”, ” So emotional, “Didn’t we have almost everything?” “I’m your baby tonight.” “A moment in time” “Everything I need” “Run to you” “I have nothing” “Exhale” And “I” will always love you “, which spent an amazing 14 weeks at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

David T. Farr can be reached at farrboy@hotmail.com.

advertisement