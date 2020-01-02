advertisement

Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast: With a large family ensemble and 24 days of filming, Wang’s film language was a necessary risk that paid off.



One of the first decisions that writer / director Lulu Wang and her cameraman Anna Franquesa Solano had to make in “The Farewell” is the aspect ratio they would use to compose recordings of the film’s family ensemble, which often gathers in the same room is. When Wang was on the podcast of IndieWire’s Filmmaker Toolkit, she explained that her initial instinct was to choose a narrower, larger frame that was more the choice for family drama films and that would also highlight the uniquely high ceilings in her Chinese locations ,

“But then we came up with the idea of ​​photographing the family when you were photographing a landscape, because it really was, a family landscape,” said Wang. “(The way) to portray the family as a unit and yet be close to their faces meant going further.”

The premise of “The Farewell” is a family pretending to gather for a wedding while actually meeting to say goodbye to their beloved Nai Nai (Zhao Shuzhen). The catch is that the family has decided not to tell her that she is dying of cancer.

“This family is for the benefit of Nai Nai, they are doing a wedding, they are a joy, so we wanted the frame to provide a stage for them to perform on,” said Wang. “You don’t really want to cut because you want to see the fumbling, you want to see the natural changes from laughing to losing that smile and catching up with their performance.”

The humor in Wang’s film comes from observing how these scenarios develop. “I see the audience as myself or a third person standing and walking in the back corner of the room,” This is ridiculous, that’s funny, “said Wang.” You see it in context. It’s not funny because someone is falls down. It’s not a slapstick. It’s not in dialogue. “

This ability to allow this kind of humor, and the film’s subtle, sophisticated rhythmic shifts that develop in long shots, show incredible progress in filmmaking. “People are now commenting on how confident it is,” said Wang. “But back then we were confident because we had to – we didn’t have time to make this film.”

The low-budget indie had 24 days to shoot in China and two more days in New York City. Many of the scenes shot in China included 13 to 14 family members in the same room.

“It would take a lot of time to cover 13 people in width, medium and close-up. We were therefore unable to run the secure version, ”said Wang. “We had to have a version of the film, the film version, the ambitious version. We could either do that or we could do reporting. There was no way to secure ourselves as a safety net. We didn’t have a safety net. So we came up with the cinematic language and just came up with it. “

