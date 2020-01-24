advertisement

Manchester United are in dire need of reinforcements during this transfer window. This is obvious as the club is currently experiencing the worst start to a league campaign in 30 years.

A number of players have been linked. A striker is classified as a priority, but attempts to lure Erling Haaland into the club remain unsuccessful. The 19-year-old Norwegian scored a hat trick on his debut in Borussia Dortmund.

The lengthy injury break at Marcus Rashford may have accelerated the search for a striker, but the midfield is also cause for concern. Paul Pogba continues to fight his various ailments, while Scott McTominay is still on the sidelines.

advertisement

Bruno Fernandes is considered the most logical option. The Sporting Lisbon midfielder has been moving to Old Trafford for over a year. United has shown no interest in the player last summer, but has been negotiating with his club in the past few weeks.

You didn’t go that well. It is reported that United had agreed a fee for the 25-year-old, but would withdraw at the last minute to get a cheaper fee.

Sky Sports claims Ed Woodward negotiated a £ 55 million fee for Fernandes, a deal Sporting was happy with. However, after receiving news that the Portuguese club needed a larger cash flow this month, Woodward pulled out of the deal and offered £ 42 million instead.

If this report is correct, it certainly does not reflect Ed Woodward or Manchester United well. If you find out about the despair of the other parties, it is certainly not the best business practice to withdraw from an agreed deal.

If Fernandes is the player you want, you have to be willing to pay for him. In the past, you certainly had no problems finding the trigger for similar transactions.

Of course, this is the type of short-term planning that has plagued the club. You could have signed Fernandes last summer for a much lower fee just to miss the opportunity. The Portuguese international then signed a new contract that significantly increased its value in the transfer market.

This is only the latest in a long line of transfer gaffes committed by its chairman, with the patience of the club’s fans apparently ending.

SEE ALSO: All Of A Sudden, Ireland has some serious midfield options for the play-off in Slovakia

advertisement