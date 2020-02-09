advertisement

Diego Simeone praised Atletico Madrid’s improved performance after ending a 1-0 win streak of five games against Granada, and praised the club’s fans for equipping their players with “responsibility”.

Atletico moved up to fourth place in the LaLiga after Angel Correa held an entertaining competition at Wanda Metropolitano in the sixth minute, in which the men of Simeone scored numerous goals.

The win was the first in six games in all competitions of the Rojiblanco and was achieved thanks to an energetic performance in the first half that impressed Simeone.

“We haven’t been able to react appropriately in the last league games,” Simeone told Movistar.

“There was a lot of weight in this game, but the players solved it and I’m very happy about it.

“The impact of the fans is exceptional. They fill you with responsibility and the need to get involved.

“We are gradually working and improving.”

Simeone saw Koke perform well behind his first two goals. The offensive midfielder appeared for the first time since sustaining a thigh injury in December.

Koke provided the template for Correa’s goal and teamed up well with Saul Niguez during a game in which a recently scared Atletico team stubbornly attacked before coming under late pressure.

“Yes, I’m happy for him and the team,” said Simeone about Koke.

“We were very agile in the first 25 minutes, we started very well, with pressure and presence in the opposing half, but then we pulled back and they started to grow.

“They [Granada] are very good, they showed it, it comes from the promotion to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and they argued us until the end.

“If you have to win, the minutes run slower.”

