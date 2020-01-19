advertisement

Family member described the “severe” pain the family experienced when his father died alone in a hospital bed when staff did not call and were not told that he was nearing the end of his life.

Denise Roberts told doctors and hospital managers: “Theodore was not just a patient in bed, he was a unique person with a network of people who cared for and cared for him. “

She spoke about the family’s experience at a recent board meeting of the UHL Trust.

“If only someone had thought of looking beyond the tubes and monitors that defined Theodore as a patient at that time, if they looked beyond to see Theodore as a person, a whole person, with a history and important human ties, “she said. .

Theodore died on the morning of January 26, 2019, in the emergency room of the Leicester Royal Infirmary. The last contact he or his staff had with his family was the day before his death.

Theodore suffered a life-altering stroke in November 2015, which affected his mobility and speech, and spent six months in hospital to recover.

“Ferociously independent”

The retired social worker, born in Antigua in the 1950s and was one of seven siblings, used an electric wheelchair after the stroke but was “fiercely independent”.

Father of two children and uncle of several nieces and nephews, Theodore depended on caregivers, family and friends to live independently.

He had been admitted to the hospital several times, but Denise said that each time he had a “relentless determination” to go home.

Denise, who spoke on behalf of the family, explained that during the last conversation she had with Theodore, she had not been informed of the extent of her condition, her relatives were also not informed of the seriousness. When she called and asked for an update, the phone was passed on to Theo himself.

She said, “Obviously, when he was last admitted, he was very bad, worse than we thought.

“I called at 9:30 p.m. on Friday evening and the nurse passed the phone to Théodore, he said he was not feeling well or better and I reassured him ‘you are in the right place, the nurses ‘will take care of you’ and told him we would go the next morning.

“We did not know that the morning would be devastating.”

“All the time, he died or he died”

She continued, “The night has passed and I woke up early the next morning, sent a message to a few of her friends, and we made plans for her release.

“During all this time, he was either dying or dead. And no one thought of contacting us. ”

The family was invited to share their experience as part of a project to improve the way doctors engage in “difficult” conversations with families about the death of their parent.

“Those who mattered to him and who could have been by his side to offer words of comfort in his last moments were not told,” said Denise.

“We think that even with the best care, in an emergency room, when you are seriously ill, it must be so scary. While machines beep and needles and affected personnel use urgent medical expressions, familiar sight of loved ones must be therapeutic, even if your life is coming to an end. “

She said: “Theodore did not have the last chance to see his close family. Theodore died alone and we feel it needlessly. “

The family is keen to play a role in improving the way staff communicate with loved ones as they approach the end of their lives.

“A whole person with a history and important human ties”

Denise added, “We think it could have been avoided if only someone had thought of looking beyond the tubes and monitors that defined Theodore as a patient at that time, if they looked beyond to see Theodore as a person, a whole person, with a history and important human ties, if only someone had thought of calling his relatives to update and inform him, to reconnect him to his people in his time of distress and to give us the opportunity to be by his side during his last moments.

“We will never have this opportunity again. The pain of not being able to say goodbye when this opportunity was available, but we feel denied, is heavy.

“It is a cruel thing that occupies our mind as we contemplate its last conscious moments, perhaps spent wanting a word or a touch from those who are familiar with it before closing our eyes for the last time.

“We cannot change what happened before, but we want to contribute to the improvement and a better experience for others.”

The Board of Trustees discussed the importance of calling and communicating with the family at all stages of patient care, but especially near the end of life.

A report prepared for the board said: “Communication continues to be a major theme for improvement within trust and this story highlights the consequences when it is not undertaken in a meaningful way. “

Vicky Bailey, non-executive director, said, “We don’t need to have the full conversation right now.

“Someone just needs to pick up the phone and ask the family to come in. They don’t need details at the time, it doesn’t need to be perfect, they just need to know they should be there. ”

“And if things change and the person’s condition improves and does not die, then this difficult conversation has already started.”

An area for improvement

Dr. Kate Russ, LRI Emergency Medicine Consultant: “Before that [Theo’s death], we knew it was something we needed to look at and an area that needed improvement.

“In the course of our work, we have found that 40% to 50% of clinicians are not comfortable having these kinds of conversations with families.

“It can be a difficult thing to do, especially for first-time doctors who may not be confident.”

As part of the trust’s efforts to improve communication with families, she launched the Butterfly project in May 2019.

The project is managed by clinical and palliative care staff and patient advocates.

Dr Lisa Keillor, Scholarship in Emergency Geriatrics and Quality Improvement at Leicester’s

Hospitals have said, “Talking about dying can be intimidating and difficult for staff, patients and their loved ones.

“We wanted to make sure that the staff had the confidence to speak openly with patients and their

loved ones to plan ahead for the end of their lives, to alleviate fear and suffering. “

The rooms now offer a comfort box for people at the end of their life, which includes candles

and music to make them feel more at home in the hospital.

So far, the project has worked with 100 employees.

.

