(ABC News) – Heidi Broussard, the mother from Austin, Texas, who was found strangled a week after she disappeared, had been friends with Stomach Fieramusca, who the police believe is involved in her disappearance, for years.

“You should be Heidi’s girlfriend,” Broussard’s friend Rachel West told Good Morning America. “I hope it rots.”

An infant girl was found alive and well at the scene, and the police say DNA tests are currently underway to confirm that it is Broussard’s baby Margot.

Broussard’s friend, 33-year-old Fieramusca, was charged with kidnapping.

According to an official who was informed of the investigation, the police are investigating whether the alleged kidnapping was part of a conspiracy for Fieramusca to take Margot as her own child.

Investigators are aware that Fieramusca reportedly behaved as if she were pregnant and told people that she was expecting a child, the official said. The authorities are now trying to determine whether she was actually pregnant, official ABC News said.

Baby registries allegedly associated with the suspect were found online, the official said.

West said she only met Fieramusca once in May – “probably a month after Heidi found out she was pregnant.”

But Fieramusca and Broussard “were probably friends for more than 15 years,” said West.

West said she spoke to Fieramusca “all week”. Broussard had disappeared – and never suspected that Fieramusca could be involved.

West said her friend’s “terrible” death made her feel “utter rage.”

Broussard was adventurous, passionate and a “wonderful mother” for Baby Margot and her 6-year-old son Silas, West said.

Now her son “just lost his whole world,” said West.

Fieramusca was booked at Travis County Prison on Friday night for two kidnappings and one for the manipulation of evidence with the intention of harming a human body.

Additional charges are possible, the police said on Friday.

ABC News’ Josh Margolin and Kieran Mcgirl contributed to this report.

