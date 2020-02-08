advertisement

Jordan Peterson’s daughter says Toronto’s controversial author and professor is recovering from a benzodiazepine addiction in Russia.

Mikhaila Peterson says in an online video statement that her father had been prescribed anxiety medication and that his dose was increased after his wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April.

She says Jordan has been suffering from addiction to psychoactive drugs for the past eight months and has gone to Russia for an emergency medical detox. She says there have been several failed treatment attempts at North American hospitals.

advertisement

She adds that the 57-year-old professor was suffering from suicidal thoughts, worry and inability to sit down while trying to get rid of benzodiazepines.

Mikhaila says her father’s health is now improving after a four-week attack on an intensive care unit.

Jordan Peterson rose to fame as a self-help teacher who previously made headlines because of his opposition to Bill C-16, which extends legal rights to transgender people in Canada.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on February 8, 2020.

advertisement