advertisement

Sukhmani Gill and her father Inderpreet Gill both bought them with Shane Homes.

Christina Ryan / Postmedia

Inderpreet Gill left his law career and a beautiful and spacious home behind when he moved with his family from India to Canada. Like most new arrivals, he experienced a steep learning curve with every aspect of life in this country.

advertisement

“One of the main decisions I made as an immigrant was to buy a home for myself, but I didn’t know anything about home in Canada. You come to India and I’ll tell you everything. It’s a hot spot. the construction is different, ”says the 64-year-old, who worked with Shane Homes in 2011 to build his first home in Calgary’s Skyview Ranch community.

“When you are just off the boat, you are very scared. Debbie at Shane Homes grabbed my finger and followed me through the whole process,” Gill says, referring to Deb Gearey, now the area manager for the Corner Builder.

So completely happy with his experience and his first Canadian home, there was only one person’s advice he was looking for when one of his daughters was looking to buy.

“All the girls think their mothers and fathers are idiots. I told her, let’s talk to Debbie to get her advice on everything,” says Gill, who was hoping to distract his daughter from buying a condo .

Geary recommended that they look at Shane Aries’ two-story home, a 1,400-square-foot three-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan. By adding Gill to the mortgage and putting the house on a zero-sum line, she was able to meet their budget and expectations. Even surpassing them, including basement development in price.

“We Indians, we like to raise the price. We keep asking for more and more until someone says, ‘This is the best I can do,'” Gill frankly says.

“I can tell you that Shane Homes is true to their motto. They don’t build houses but build houses. Debbie has won my heart, not once, but many times.”

The cornerstone from Anthem United is a rapidly growing community east of Skyview Ranch, rocking N.E. Boulevard. Country Hills. on the west side of the Stoney Trail. Morrison Homes, Pacesetter by Sterling Homes and Jayman Built are also building zero-tiered line homes in Cornerstone, a diverse community with an equally diverse portfolio of single and multi-family homes.

Gearey says it was her privilege to work with Gill and his family, happy to find a great home that went below their budget.

“The first choice of daughter would be comfortable, but it wasn’t her dream. The prices are so good now that if you can get out of condo fees that will simply go up, get yourself a home,” she says . “In today’s climate, it’s not in your best interest for over-purchasing but it’s absolutely just as damaging to under-purchasing.”

The dash starts at $ 370,000 and its zero-sum setting allows for a separate side entry to the basement, with most of the lots on the R2 zoned for the keystone secondary suites.

The front of the house has a porch and the main floor is an open layout with some architectural differences between the living room and the kitchen.

“We all enjoy the open concept plan, but with Dashi, there’s little to hide what’s on the stove and a lot of people like that,” Gearey says.

A poor kitchen sink, a lavatory, quartz or granite countertops, luxurious hardwood floors, nine-foot main floor ceilings, and a TV lounge in the living room are all standard.

One of the customizations Gill and his daughter demanded was to collide the house with two extra legs. Somethings is something Gearey says that most people don’t know they can do with a smaller home.

“The gift of Shane Homes, really, is that we can personalize. You don’t have to buy a $ 500,000 home to do so. I’ll take your 1,400-square-foot starter home and make it yours, ”she says.

DETAILS

COMMUNITY: Cornerstone in Northeast Calgary

Developer: United Anthem

builder: Shane Homes

MODEL: Aries

SIZE: 1,400 square feet, three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, front porch, entry to optional basement, R2 zoning on selected lots

PRICE: From $ 370,000

INFORMATION: The sales center is at 18 Cornerstone Rd. N.E. or liveatcornerstone.ca

advertisement