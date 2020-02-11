advertisement

The family of a teenage girl who died after walking outside a school bus while distracted by her cell phone hopes her tragic death will serve as a harsh warning to others.

An investigation by the Loughborough Coroner’s Court today found that Sian Ellis of Whitwick died as a result of a “traffic collision” on Monday January 28 of last year.

advertisement

The 15-year-old girl was fatally injured in the incident as she returned home from King Edward VII College in Coalville at the end of the school day.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m., a few yards from the school gates at Meadow Lane, the teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

Giving evidence, PC Stuart Bird, a forensic investigator from the Leicestershire police force, said that video surveillance images taken shortly before the tragedy showed a woman corresponding to the description of Sian “crossing the school grounds with a scarf around his head and looking at his cell phone. “

His colleague Detective Constable John Borlase of the Serious Force Collision Investigation Unit said that the red double-decker Volvo school bus was driven by Michael John Parker.

Flowers left at the accident site in Meadow Lane, Coalville

He said, “I spoke to the 60 children on the bus and about 20 to 30 others in the area at the time and interviewed the main witnesses.

“They all had a similar account, as Sian was heading for the road, looking at his cell phone. A witness said that she also had earphones in her ear. “

The investigation learned that Mr. Parker did not have a valid license or insurance – in fact, he only had a temporary driver’s license.

The 62-year-old Baker Street man was fined £ 120 and sentenced to four years ‘driving ban at Leicester Magistrates’ Court in September after pleading guilty of driving a car powered other than in accordance with a permit, using an engine vehicle on a road or a public place without liability insurance and using a motor vehicle in a way likely to endanger passengers.

Read more

What’s going on in your area

Although a key witness, Assistant Coroner Louise Pinder explained to family and friends in court that a general practitioner had declared him “unfit to attend”.

In his absence, Det Con Borlase summarized the driver’s police interview.

Parker said he had picked up students from the school campus and had just turned left on Meadow Lane toward downtown when the collision occurred.

“In his account, he indicated that there were many children on the bus, many of whom were getting up,” said the detective.

Michael John Parker arriving at Leicester Magistrates’ Court last year.

“He had to ask some of them to back off because they were too far advanced.

“He was driving at around 20 mph and had to yell at the kids again to come back.

“Then he said he saw a” flash “in front of him and that was when the collision occurred.

“He hadn’t seen Sian walking on the road but said he realized when he got off the bus.”

Det Con Borlase said that despite the fact that some children blocked his view of the doors and outside mirrors, Mr. Parker’s view of the bus was not obscured.

Read more

Learn more about the courts

PC Bird told the court that the driving conditions were “fine and dry” and said that an examination of the bus did not reveal any defect that would have “caused or contributed” to the collision.

He said that Sian collided with the front side of the vehicle about one meter from the road.

PC Bird calculated that the bus would have traveled at around 19 mph, giving Parker only 0.63 seconds to react, even if he had seen the teenager.

He said, “With the passage of time between Sian and the point of impact, Mr. Parker had been unable to do anything to avoid the collision.”

Tribute – More than 250 people attended Sian’s funeral at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Whitwick, in March

(Image: 2018 Mike Sewell)

Aunt Alex Statham asked Det Con Borlase why Mr. Parker had not been charged with causing death by reckless driving, since he was driving illegally.

He replied: “The difficulty is that there was no negligence in his conduct which actually caused the collision, which I think was inevitable.”

Professor Guy Rutty, the pathologist who performed a post mortem examination, gave the medical cause of death as “a combination of injuries to the head, chest, abdomen and pelvis”.

Expressing her condolences to the family, Miss Pinder reassured them that Sian would not have suffered.

A statement released by the family after the hearing reads: “Today marks the end of a process that has shaken our world for over a year.

“Now we have to try to find a way to move forward without Sian.

Video loading

Video not available

Click to play

Tap to play

Video will start in 8Cancel

Play now

“Sian was a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, girlfriend, best friend and friend to many, and the extent of his loss is quantifiable.

“While we are dealing with this tragic accident, we must try to help others learn from it and highlight the dangers of using cell phones and the distractions they can cause when walking and crossing busy roads.

“We see it every day and hope that if something good can come of it, it is that other children (and adults) will have learned not to endanger themselves in the same way.”

.

advertisement