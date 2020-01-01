advertisement

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, was last seen by the family in Lethbridge on November 17. He told the family he was returning to Calgary, but has not been seen or heard from since, according to police. (Calgary Police Service)

The family of a missing man in Calgary is waiting for a vigil on his 27th birthday to raise awareness of his sudden disappearance in November.

At the time of year when they usually spend all their time together celebrating Christmas, New Year’s Day and Marshal Iwaasa’s birthday on January 3, his family is organizing a vigil at his former high school. At 6:30 p.m. on his birthday, his family, friends and community will light candles and share stories about Iwaasa at Winston Churchill High in Lethbridge to spread awareness of his disappearance.

advertisement

Since Iwaasa disappeared on November 17 after leaving his family in Lethbridge to return home to Calgary, his family has been posting 26-year-old posters at gas stations and businesses across Alberta and B.C. The Find Marshal Iwaasa Facebook page has over 8,500 members who are printing posters to hang at their workplaces or sharing the poster on their Facebook news.

“We know that the only way we will be able to find Marshall is with the help of everyone, so we hope to spread the word about him. We will share stories about Marshall so people know who he is and who they are looking for, the kind of man he is, “Iwaasa’s mother, Tammy Johnson, said.

Since he and his sister, Paige Fogen, celebrate birthdays so close to Christmas, the holidays have always been an exciting time for their family. Johnson said the sisters and sisters never went on vacation except after Fogen moved to Hawaii with her husband.

Last year, Iwaasa visited Hawaii to celebrate with DIY (do it yourself) ugly Christmas sweater and a beach fire. The two went diving with sharks for their birthdays, scratching their cravings for adventure, according to their mother.

“Paige and Marshal are best friends. Their bond is unreal, “Johnson said, struggling with tears.” With this time of year being so special to our family, it has been especially difficult for us not to have Marshall with us. “

Marshal Iwaasa with his family during the 2018 holiday season. Photo via Facebook.

Lethbridge Police continue their search for Iwaasa after taking over the investigation of the missing person from Pemberton, B.C. RCMP and Calgary Police, though Sgt. Saska Vanhala said the three departments are working together on the issue. B.C. The RCMP searched for just over a week in November near Pemberton, B.C., north of Whistler, after the Iwaasa truck was discovered burnt to the back on November 25.

Vanhala said Lethbridge police have ruled out some possible sightings of Iwaasa and leads to his whereabouts they have received.

“If suggestions come, we continue to follow those tips, but we have no new information. We are processing evidence and will continue to investigate this in an effort to find it,” Vanhala said.

Iwaasa is described as five feet-11-inches tall and about 170 pounds, with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown hair that is usually worn behind a mustache and a mustache.

“We are very grateful for the prayers and love that have been sent to us. We just want people to know what he looks like and to know he is missing because the more exposure he gets, the better, “Johnson said.

The vigil is scheduled to take place on January 3 at 6:30 pm. at Winston Churchill High located at 1605 15th Ave. N in Lethbridge. The family will provide candles for those attending and will also stream the vigil on the Find Marshal Iwaasa Facebook page.

sbabych@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @BabychStephanie

advertisement