A family who sought refuge on a Victorian-style regional river has returned home despite the ongoing bushfire danger.

The Ffrench family left their Nicholson property and were loaded with caravans on the banks of the Mitchell River when conditions deteriorated on Thursday.

Even on the river, Kristey Ffrench, her husband Josh, their four children, dog and cat were covered in heavy smoke and ash from the nearby fires.

They prepared their property for the worst, tinned all the gaps under the house to prevent the flames from burning, and decided to return on Saturday afternoon, Ms. Ffrench said.

A second highest wake and action alarm level has been set up for Nicholson, and a massive fire is burning nearby.

“We think the wind helped us a bit,” she said to AAP on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a risk we want to take, but it’s a calculated risk.”

The family filled the gutters and trash cans with water, prepared water tanks and hoses, and picked up leaves.

“I had Josh cut off the hedge I’ve been growing for 20 years,” said Ms. Ffrench.

The family had previously moved their eleven horses and ponies and the blood of a neighbor to the nearby cattle yard.

When the conditions calm down at the weekend, Ms. Ffrench plans to bring her horses back because the conditions at the camp site are tight.

It is not the first time that the family has fled to the river and accepts that they may have to return.

They went to the river at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday when the threat first rose and they saw the glow of the fire from the banks, and Ms. Ffrench said she heard gas cylinders explode.

The nearby Nicholson Angling Club has become an improvised support center that helps people flee bushfires.

Club Secretary Debbie Hawkett keeps the small brick building open to help the area’s residents and anyone leaving.

“Anyone can have a coffee, tea, or chat,” said Mrs. Hawkett to AAP.

But while Ms. Hawkett helps evacuees and stays in the club, her husband is in her nearby house and ready to defend it.

Charity Save the Children had set up child-friendly rooms to support the communities affected by the bush fires, including in Bairnsdale.

“We know that children are most vulnerable in times of disaster and crisis, and we’re dealing with an unprecedented crisis,” said CEO Paul Ronalds.

Qualified early childhood professionals will be on the square in Bairnsdale City Oval, and children can play and socialize.

Approximately 500 people took refuge in the Bairnsdale Relief Center and others were directed to the nearby racecourse.

Originally published as Family goes home under Vic Bushfire’s threat

