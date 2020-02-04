advertisement

Some time ago I went through a spell in which I could only read books by Marian Keyes. I was exhausted with literature – annoyed by its coolness and impenetrability – and my ragged paperback from The Mystery of Mercy Close (which I found in a vacation home), my dedicated edition of Angels, and my never-returned library copy of Rachel’s Holiday felt like the last ones remaining bastions of literature; Proof that words can still hold me and lift my spirits.

I am sure that there are many readers like me who turn to Keyes when no one else does. In fact, there must be a great many since she is Ireland’s best-selling living writer. We reach for them like a spouse’s hand from sun beds and hospital beds. We put them in our school bags when we need to learn something higher. On a cloudy winter night or in the depth of a hangover, there is no better cure than a Keyes.

advertisement

advertisement