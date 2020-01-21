advertisement

Skiing dies at Fernie Alpine Resort

It is the second person to die in a tree at a ski resort in B.C. in the past week.

The Elk Valley RCMP is currently investigating the death of the male skier at the Fernie Alpine Resort on Friday, January 17th.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the RCMP received a report of a skier spotted in the snow among the trees at the resort. Initial reports indicate the individual was skiing with another person, but eventually split up.

According to the RCMP, the person withdrew his candidacy to find his friend when he and made the discovery.

“He immediately called for support from the Fernie Alpine Resort ski patrol, which responded to the scene,” said Corporal Jesse O’Donaghey, spokeswoman for the RCMP Southeast District.

“The patient was transported off the mountain by ski patrols and to a local hospital by BC Emergency Health Services. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of all involved, the skier was later pronounced dead at the hospital. “

The man has been identified as a 35-year-old male, originally from Quebec.

Fernie Alpine Resort said that “our sincere thoughts and care go out to the individual’s family and friends.”

The BC Coroners Service was notified of this man’s death and is now investigating.

