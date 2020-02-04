advertisement

Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, spoke during the company’s first call about the first quarter on Tuesday afternoon and announced a few release dates for upcoming Disney + shows. The first MCU series on the streaming service – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – will debut in August, while WandaVision will be broadcast in December.

We knew that both shows would appear this year, but Disney had only provided general release windows today. These announcements came just a few days after Disney gave us our first look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki (who had not given a release date) during the Super Bowl.

Although WandaVision was initially expected to launch in 2021, together with Loki, Disney chose to relocate the show a few weeks ago until the end of 2020. We still don’t know much about the Falcon and the Winter Soldier or WandaVision conspiracy, but reports have suggested that both will connect strongly to the MCU. The word is even that WandaVision will be a must-watch for the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2021.

But no matter how much these shows affect the film universe, the timing here is especially remarkable, as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will arrive in the middle of the summer, which is an empty place for the MCU this year. Black Widow is launched in May and The Eternals comes in November, but if you want MCU content in the months in between, you need a Disney + subscription.

Finally, Disney also announced that The Mandalorian will return for season 2 in October.

