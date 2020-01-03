advertisement

The Irish Football Association (FAI) has left An Garda Síochána almost 360,000 euros out of its own pocket after not paying money for police work at major international football matches in Dublin last year.

A Garda spokesman said on Friday that “the total FAI fees An Garda Síochána has paid for police events are € 357,244.95” and that the force “is continuing the recovery”.

The FAI is currently facing serious financial problems as the revised accounts show that it had liabilities of EUR 55 million at the end of 2018. This sum had risen to at least EUR 62 million last year when funding and loans to the European football organization Uefa were taken into account.

The FAI’s outstanding claim against Lake Garda came from a written response from Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to TD Tommy Broughan of Dublin Bay North. The minister confirmed that the FAI had made no payments to the armed forces for non-public duties by December 12.

The Garda spokesman confirmed that no payment had been received from the FAI since December 12. “These outstanding debts have no impact on the budget of Lake Garda,” he added.

‘No comment’

When asked why the FAI made no payment last year or whether it intends to pay the money to Lake Garda, a spokesman for the association said: “We have no comment.”

Most of the money thanks to Lake Garda goes to international caps at Aviva Stadium, where the senior team of the Republic of Ireland played four Euro 2020 qualifiers and two friendly matches last year.

Mr. Flanagan said the GAA had made payments of € 947,939 for non-public functions to Lake Garda by December 12, while the Irish Rugby Football Union had made payments of € 247,627.

Mr. Flanagan said that the cost to the event owner was determined by the number of Gardaí used and the hours it was spent.

“It is not always possible to define the line between public and non-public duty, and it is not always possible for An Garda Síochána to reimburse the total cost to the police of a particular event because An Garda Síochána’s overriding concern is public safety “, he said.

“The reasons for the non-payment of funds owed to Garda Síochána are up to the body that did not pay the money for the statement.”

