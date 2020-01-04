advertisement

The Brexit postponed a general election that would otherwise have taken place in 2019 as the trust and supply agreement came to the end of the agreed three-year term. But there is no postponement after 2020. The question Leo Varadkar will face this year is how he can bring his government and this Dáil to an end.

Varadkar can try to be elected in May – and he would probably succeed. Fianna Fáil boss Micheál Martin is clearly ready to make this possible, and enough independent forces have been found to support his majority for a few months.

But Fine Gael is under intense pressure to leave sooner rather than later, to hold the January election and hold it in February. That is now the expectation in the government. In both cases there will be parliamentary elections in the first half of the year. But what will happen when this election finally takes place? Who is the likely winner? And how do we judge if one of the two big parties could win more seats than its rival and still end up in the opposition?

Micheál Martin can campaign for change, perhaps the most powerful political force of all

Opinion polls in recent months suggest that there is little between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, and the results of the May local elections – usually a good indicator of the following general election results – suggest that there is little between the two major parties.

Micheál Martin seems to have a slight edge at the moment. His organization is largely in good shape and it seems that he has an easier way to fill some seats in some constituencies than Varadkar. Fine Gael has to answer to the voters for the state of health care and housing shortages. And with the smaller parties like Labor and the Greens, Martin has laid the groundwork to pave the way for a post-election coalition if the Dáil numbers pile up.

If the choice were a soccer or skill game, Martin would be playing with the wind – he can work for a change, perhaps the most powerful political force of all. If Varadkar wins, it will be the third consecutive government led by Fine Gael. Rows of three are rare in hurling, soccer and politics.

So watch how Fine Gael tries to mock Micheál Martin – a member of Bertie Ahern and Brian Cowen’s cabinets and a TD when Charles Haughey was taoiseach – as a candidate for change.

But the government also has advantages. As the UK parliamentary elections have shown, big things are important and the big things – the economy, living standards, wages and leaving – are pluses for Fine Gael.

It is no longer like in 2016 that the economic recovery has not reached large parts of the population. There are undoubtedly people who have not experienced the benefits of recovery. However, their number will be far less than in 2016. When we talk about the recovery, we don’t annoy many people anymore.

Of course, many governments lose elections if the economy does well. But very few of them win if the economy doesn’t do well. The bottom line is that the economy is flying, and this is a great advantage for Fine Gael, especially since Varadkar is probably the only party leader who promises significant tax cuts.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has mastered political expectations and resisted the temptation to cut an area budget like many of his predecessors did not. In this way, he restored at least part of the fiscal credibility that Fine Gael had lost due to recent budgets and rampant spending.

Will it be enough? This definitely brings Fine Gael into play and strengthens the necessary trustworthiness for the promise of tax cuts, which should be of central importance for Fine Gael’s offer. Of course, losing your credibility is much easier than regaining it.

Brexit is the government’s other key map – which is why parts of Fine Gael put such pressure on an early election. Many party members believe that an election that will take place as soon as possible after Britain’s planned exit from the EU on January 31 offers Varadkar the best chance of the (not least of its own accord) the widely acclaimed handling of the Brexit hand grenade by the Government to benefit.

Crucial factors

Everything we know before the election is called. Until that happens, we will not be aware of two important and potentially crucial factors: the context in which the elections take place; and the three or four weeks of campaigns before election day.

The possible contexts are very different, with Brexit and the economy, overcrowded hospitals and homelessness records playing a greater or lesser role.

However, the campaign is even less predictable. Varadkar was largely elected party leader because his TDs believed he could better connect with voters and win more seats for Fine Gael. They believed in his campaign ability.

And yet Varadkar is not a natural activist who longs to come out and meet people like some politicians. He can be awkward and stiff on the campaign path, and while people are interested in him and impressed by him in the flesh, he sometimes doesn’t seem to have much to say to them when he actually hits them.

In other words, there is a big question mark over how effective an activist Varadkar will be: even those close to him admit they don’t know. It could be a triumph. Or it could be a disaster. There is only one way to find out.

The importance of Varadkar campaigns is important as the general election becomes the largest duel between the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil since the struggles between Garret FitzGerald and Charles Haughey in the 1980s. The debates between the two men will be particularly important.

The campaign, if launched, will bring about an immediate media-government balance between government and opposition. Governments that have executive power, public service resources, and a roster of doctors and consultants dominate media reporting in peacetime. During the campaigns, the broadcast media must provide the various parties with adequate coverage, which leads to a significant increase in coverage of the opposition.

Other parties

What about the other parties? Sinn Féin has had a major boost in two recent elections, won a Dublin Mid-West by-election and took the place of Nigel Dodds in North Belfast in the UK general election. But the party’s votes declined in Northern Ireland, and both these polls and the May local elections in the south suggest the party is facing difficult parliamentary elections. The choice is about minimizing losses.

Mary Lou McDonald must face political headwinds in a way that Gerry Adams – during his time in Southern politics anyway – didn’t have to. McDonald has a wish and reason for the government, but no obvious way to get there. It faces declining polls, a nerve-racking organization and a skeptical public. How it reacts – and how the electorate reacts to it – will determine the immediate future for Sinn Féin.

This year’s election will show us whether the major realignment of Irish politics is reflected in predictable patterns

The Labor Party has targeted a small number of constituencies in which it must be successful to give the party a future. Senators like Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and Ged Nash need to reclaim their seats in Dáil to give the party a significant presence in the next Dáil. Only then will the difficult government question become a realistic option. Labor could join the government as part of a broader left-wing alliance with the Socialists, Independents and Greens – but only if personality conflicts can be resolved, and few at Leinster House are optimistic about it.

The Greens will approach the elections next year with the greatest optimism from the smaller parties. The reality of climate change has given the party a political engine to return with a multiple of the two seats it won in the last election. It could become essential for the formation of the next government. The climate crisis will lead the election campaign for the Greens: it only needs good candidates to take advantage of it and to ensure that its voters, especially the younger ones, appear on the same day.

Evidence of local and European elections suggests that there can be a significant breakthrough.

In a broader sense, this year’s election will show whether the major realignment of Irish politics after the financial crash and the subsequent recession is reflected in predictable patterns.

Throughout much of the state’s history, the form of Irish politics has been predictable: the “two and a half party system” with occasional spare parts for new forces like the progressive Democrats.

In recent years, this has been a European-style system, with two large but smaller parties and an archipelago of smaller groups, some of which together support one of the two major heads of government. This in turn requires a long and often tedious process of forming a government. That is what is likely to follow the long-awaited 2020 election.

