A man was prohibited from harassing women, getting drunk in public and entering almost a whole city in Leicestershire.

Leigh Marlow, of Aikman Close, New Parks, Leicester, pleaded guilty to Leicester County Court last October for assaulting an emergency worker and causing criminal damage.

At the time, the 35-year-old man received a one-year community order, which included an alcohol treatment program, for the offenses committed in April 2019.

He received a Criminal Behavior Order (CBO) this month.

The new CBO, which was entrusted to him on January 8, 2020, prohibits Marlow from entering much of Market Harborough, in addition to visiting the address of a person he knows at Bowden Lane.

The area of ​​Market Harborough Leigh Marlow is prohibited, with the exception of an address at Bowden Lane

(Image: Leicestershire Police)

He is also prohibited from causing harassment, alarm, distress, harassing or intimidating or speaking offensive, obscene or obscene language to a woman in a public place that he does not know.

The order also states that if a woman orders her to stop or leave them alone, or if the woman’s reaction “suggests that she does not want to commit or communicate”, she must stop.

He is also prohibited from being drunk or consuming alcohol in any public place, other than in an approved place.

The CBO given to Marlow lasts five years.

Sergeant Peter Jelbert, based at Market Harborough Police Station, said: “Last year, Marlow assaulted police officers while they were trying to arrest him.

“In light of this, and of the previous offense, we requested that he be subject to a criminal behavior order.

“This is now secure and does not allow Marlow to enter certain areas and premises from which he has been prohibited and we hope that this will now deter him from committing further offenses.”

“We ask the public to contact us if they see Marlow violating the terms of their order. If you have any information, please contact 101.”

