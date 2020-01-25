advertisement

It is the face of the violent thug who struck his girlfriend with a force before stealing his shoes and letting her “humiliate and belittle her”.

Leon Pick, of Letchworth Road, New Parks, was described as “ high risk ” for women when he was convicted at Leicester Crown Court earlier this month, where he appeared via video link.

Leicestershire police have now released a Pick mugshot at the request of LeicestershireLive.

36-year-old man, who has 120 offenses under his name, including domestic violence, has pleaded guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm, assault against an emergency worker, and aggravated harassment by race, threatening behavior, damage and aggression by beating – on different dates in September and November 2019.

On January 13, the court learned how he had repeatedly attacked his girlfriend, throwing her to the ground on one occasion after an argument at Leicester’s Market Place on October 18, 2019.

The couple had been in a relationship for several months and were arguing in Leicester market place when he aggressively hit her on the ground and took off with her shoes.

The police found her sitting on a distressed bench with a swollen lip.

He also attacked her twice in November and December.

After the second attack, he kicked a police officer in the chest and racially abused another police officer after his arrest.

Earlier, he had hit another woman on the ground on Aikman Avenue, New Parks moments after being introduced to her.

Almas Ben-Ariba, a prosecutor, said it was 20 days after receiving the suspended sentence that the incident had occurred.

The accused was boisterously drinking with other people outside a store when the victim’s boyfriend – who had known Pick for 15 years – presented to him: “Here is my missus.”

Pick approached, saying, “That’s why he has no money,” and punched him in the face.

Miss Ben-Ariba said: “It was not provoked.

“She was thrown to the ground and suffered bruising and swelling in the left eye.”

What did the judge say?

Justice Robert Brown said the pre-sentence report assessed Pick as “high risk” to cause future harm to female partners and advised Pick Partner to seek help and support.

He said he understood that she had helped Pick fight his addiction to heroin, which in turn had created an addiction to alcohol – a contributing factor to his violent character.

However, the court learned how his girlfriend had forgiven Pick and visited him in detention.

Justice Brown urged her to end the relationship if the accused’s behavior did not improve after his release.

At the time of conviction, the judge told Pick that he had a bad history of violence, including “a history of domestic violence” with former partners.

Justice Brown said, “One of your problems is alcohol and the other is heroin, and I am told that until you have solved your addiction problem you will not be able to move on and I think that it’s true.

“If you continue to commit acts of violence, you will get longer and longer sentences – the choice is yours.”

What was said in the mitigation?

Mitigating Kelly Cyples said, “The accused told me that some aspects of his offense were overlooked due to the alcohol levels involved.

“He had difficulties with heroin and although he maintained his prescription (methadone), he substituted it for alcohol.

“He says his behavior was unforgivable.

“He wants to apologize for the (racist) language used towards the police officer and he accepts that he did it, but he does not remember it.”

He also said that he “wanted to be a better person in the future” and that he was in a “romantic relationship” with his girlfriend, but that alcohol made him a violent man.

The court also heard how he was diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

The phrase

He was sentenced to two years and 28 days.

