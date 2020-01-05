advertisement

Most game days are hard to slide into the bar at the Royal George Hotel on the northeast corner of St. Andrews. There are still plenty of chairs and tables available an hour before Birmingham play Blackburn.

A short distance away, in front of the Tilton Road stand, a lonely steward stands solemnly in front of a row of quiet turnstiles. The magic of the FA Cup is still evident, but it seems to be disappearing these days.

The situation is similar in the stadium, where only one of the four grandstands – the Kop – is fully open, together with a group of away fans at Gil Merrick. This is despite the fact that Blackburn has a healthy contingent and tickets are priced at £ 12. Birmingham’s Twitter account was still trying to beat her early Saturday morning.

“Good luck with that,” replied a fan.

“I have a new pack of batteries that I want to lick,” said another.

A third respondent simply posted a picture of a man hitting his head with a stone hammer.

If this is a shame, we shouldn’t be surprised at the fact that they are two of England’s most venerable clubs with 10 FA Cup finals and 27 semi-finals.

The home team are currently fighting relegation from the championship, while visitors still have the play-offs well under control. An exhausting festive period in which these teams competed against each other on Christmas Day took their toll. The game was postponed to a noon launch for overseas television (presumably in North Korea). You could hardly invent less romantic circumstances if you tried.

The problem is that, despite the fortunate randomness of the FA Cup, the collisions with the A list and the potential giant murders that justify its reputation are rare. Of the 32 games in the third round, only half a dozen offer the real risk of a Premier League team playing two or more divisions among themselves.

Ultimately, the lifeblood of the competition is a tie like Birmingham versus Blackburn. And when public engagement is required, problems arise.

Before the game, Pep Clotet, the struggling manager of Birmingham, was asked how important he attaches to the FA Cup. The Spaniard thought about his answer for six seconds. “It’s an official game for the club,” he said finally.

To be fair, neither Clotet nor his counterpart Tony Mowbray treated the game with total contempt. Blackburn made three changes, one of which was caused by an injury. Birmingham made seven, but with the returning Jake Clarke-Salter still a reasonably strong team. You even got off to a dream start. Dan Crowley scored a brilliant solo engine after running unchallenged from the center line.

Blackburn slowly came back and Sam Gallagher missed an increasingly weird set of chances. At the full hour, Birmingham substitute Ivan Sunjic pulled him past the gate and got himself a red card and a penalty: Not bad for a player who was on the field for just two minutes.

When Adam Armstrong equalized and the feared specter of repetition appeared, the game gave way to lawless chaos.

In the remaining seconds, the 10 men from Birmingham broke down. It took Blackburn some time to get organized, and Jérémie Bela pushed an unlikely winner home from an acute angle.

final whistle

A desperate Mowbray was the first man to walk down the tunnel after the last whistle. “I grew up in a time when you respected the FA Cup. It was the biggest day of the year in our family. But this is our fifth game in 13 days. It’s easy to sit and talk about how to disregard the cup. But footballers are not machines. “

Unlimited cheers for Birmingham. The 7,330 attendance was the lowest since 2016 and the lowest in the FA Cup since 1990. Since the players applauded all sides of the floor after the final whistle, it was even possible to speculate about it in the drudgery of a third-party FA Cup game, that nobody wanted to see, it was still possible to find a little joy.

You just needed to know where to look. – Guardian

